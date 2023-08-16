14:05 ET--Coinbase Global is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The cryptocurrency marketplace received approval from the National Futures Association, a self-regulatory organization overseen by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to offer crypto futures trading to eligible customers in the U.S. Coinbase filed the application in September 2021 with the NFA to register as a futures commission merchant, which is essentially a brokerage allowing investors to buy and sell futures on its platform. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jennifer.tershak@wsj.com)
