10:05 ET -- Coinbase Global is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the U.S.'s largest crypto platform, alleging it violated rules that require it to register as an exchange and be overseen by the federal agency. Coinbase shares were recently down 16% at $49.49. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (colin.kellaher@wsj.com)

06-06-23 1020ET