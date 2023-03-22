U.S. SEC threatens to sue Coinbase over some crypto products

March 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) has threatened to sue Coinbase Global Inc
over some of the crypto exchange's products, turning up
the heat on the largely unregulated sector.
Shares of Coinbase dropped nearly 13% to $67.33 in
extended trading after the company said on Wednesday that the
regulator had issued it a Wells notice - a formal declaration
that SEC staff intend to recommend an enforcement action.
The potential enforcement actions would be tied to
aspects of Coinbase's spot market as well as its Earn, Prime and
Wallet products, the company said.
The SEC has been ratcheting up efforts to crack down on
the crypto industry since the implosion of FTX last year, and
staking services such as Coinbase's Earn are under increased
scrutiny for not being registered.
Staking is a process in which cryptocurrency holders
volunteer to take part in validating transactions on the
blockchain. These products often offer customers eye-popping
yields.
Last month, Kraken
agreed
to shut down its U.S. cryptocurrency staking service and
pay $30 million in penalties to settle SEC charges that it
failed to register the program.
Earlier in the day, the SEC charged Chinese cryptocurrency
entrepreneur Justin Sun with fraud, and accused eight
celebrities including actress Lindsay Lohan with illegally
promoting his crypto assets.
Coinbase said its services continued to operate as usual
after the notice was issued.
A Wells notice does not always result in charges or signal
that the recipient has violated any law.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)