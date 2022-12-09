U.S. Supreme Court agrees to hear Coinbase arbitration dispute

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday
agreed to hear cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc's
bid to halt lawsuits the company contends belong in
private arbitration, including one by a user suing after a
scammer stole from his account.
The justices agreed to consider whether two proposed class
actions by customers suing Coinbase could move forward while the
company appeals judges' rulings declining to force its users to
arbitrate their claims.
"We are gratified the Supreme Court agreed to hear our
appeal, and we look forward to its resolution of this matter,"
Neal Katyal, a lawyer for Coinbase, said in a statement.
A U.S. law called the Federal Arbitration Act requires
agreements customers sign to pursue legal claims against
companies in private arbitration be enforced according to their
contractual terms.
Business groups call arbitration a quicker and more
efficient alternative to suing in court. Plaintiffs' lawyers say
arbitration favors companies and that consumers can have more
power and obtain broader relief by filing class-action lawsuits
in court on behalf of larger groups of people.
The lawsuits at issue before the Supreme Court include one
in California by customer Abraham Bielski, who said he was
tricked into giving access to his Coinbase account to a scammer
who then stole more than $31,000 from him.
Bielski sued Coinbase, arguing that the Electronic Funds
Transfer Act requires the company to recredit customers' stolen
cryptocurrency.
In another case from California, former Coinbase users sued
claiming they were duped by the company into paying $100 or more
to enter a sweepstakes that offered entrants the chance to win
prizes of up to $1.2 million in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.
In both cases, judges declined to force Coinbase's customers
to pursue their cases in arbitration, as the company claimed
their user agreements required.
Coinbase asked the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals to put the litigation at the trial court level
on hold while it pursued appeals, but the court rejected its
requests.
After Coinbase asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, a
trial judge halted proceedings in the sweepstakes lawsuit while
the company's appeal proceeded, though Coinbase argued that
decision should not thwart its Supreme Court appeal.
Hassan Zavareei, a lawyer for Bielski, in a statement said
the case presents a chance for the Supreme Court to correct
lower courts "that have devised novel rules to favor arbitration
over litigation."
"When companies like Coinbase seek to force consumers into
arbitration and district courts reject the attempt, those
companies shouldn't be allowed to slow-roll litigation through
special automatic stays that appear nowhere in the Federal
Arbitration Act," he said.
David Harris, a lawyer for the Coinbase users in the
sweepstakes case, said they looked forward to addressing the
question in the case and "hopefully achieving a positive result
for plaintiffs in many types of civil cases across the country."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Mark Porter
and Josie Kao)