  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Coinbase Global, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COIN   US19260Q1076

COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.

(COIN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
55.59 USD   +2.47%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wyre winding down as crypto winter bites

06/16/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows representations of cryptocurrencies

June 16 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Wyre is winding down, feeling the pinch of dwindling interest in a market that was once hailed as the next frontier of finance.

The decision, announced in a tweet on Friday, comes months after online checkout company Bolt Financial scrapped its planned $1.5 billion purchase of Wyre.

Since then, the digital asset market has seen a high-profile bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and lawsuits from the U.S. securities regulator against Binance and Coinbase Global.

Wyre's decision was not because of any regulatory action and investors who have assets on the company's platform could withdraw them via its dashboard through July 14, it said. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)


© Reuters 2023
All news about COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
05:43pWyre winding down as crypto winter bites
RE
03:57pTop Cryptocurrencies Climb After BlackRock Files Application for Bitcoin ETF; Bitcoin A..
MT
01:01pSEC enforcement chief rejects criticism of crypto crackdown
RE
08:01aBlackRock Files Application for Bitcoin ETF With Coinbase Custody as Custodian
MT
06:13aSec Sues Binance And Coinbase : What Are The Allegations And What Is Next?
AQ
06/15BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF in push into crypto
RE
06/15Crypto investors step up risk management after last year's meltdowns
RE
06/15Asset manager BlackRock files for bitcoin ETF
RE
06/15Adobe tops quarterly results and forecast estimates driven by AI
RE
06/15Coinbase Global to Repurchase $64.5 Million of 2026 Convertible Notes at 29% Discount t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 844 M - -
Net income 2023 -571 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -21,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 12 725 M 12 725 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,79x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 510
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coinbase Global, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 54,25 $
Average target price 66,61 $
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Armstrong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emilie Choi President & Chief Operating Officer
Alesia J. Haas Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ernest Ehrsam Independent Director
Frederick R. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.53.29%12 725
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED164.00%181
BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED-42.63%100
BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC.2.22%44
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-15.88%22
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-69.14%1
