Wyre winding down as crypto winter bites

June 16 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency infrastructure
provider Wyre is winding down, feeling the pinch of dwindling
interest in a market that was once hailed as the next frontier
of finance.
The decision, announced in a tweet on Friday, comes
months after online checkout company Bolt Financial scrapped its
planned $1.5 billion purchase of Wyre.
Since then, the digital asset market has seen a
high-profile bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX and lawsuits from
the U.S. securities regulator against Binance and Coinbase
Global.
Wyre's decision was not because of any regulatory action
and investors who have assets on the company's platform could
withdraw them via its dashboard through July 14, it said.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja
Desai)