Hamburg, 7 August, 2023 - coinIX managing directors were interviewed by Börsen Radio in July. 2022 was a challenging year for crypto assets: The economic conditions were demanding. Investors were unsettled by numerous insolvencies in the crypto sector. This in turn led to a massive devaluation of many cryptocurrencies. Many spoke of a crypto winter. CoinIX invests in the field of crypto assets: In cryptocurrencies themselves, in tokens, and in crypto companies.

CFO Felix Krekel: "In a year, for example, when Bitcoin lost around $30,000 at its peak (from $47,000 to $17,000, editor's note), it's clear that things aren't going smoothly for us either. However, our investments are long-term oriented, and significant price fluctuations are not unusual."

Revenues from sales amounting to 575 thousand euros are offset by write-downs of 667 thousand euros. At the bottom line, there is a loss of 1.3 million euros. Is the crypto winter over? CEO Gero Wendeborn: "Some may indeed want to declare summer in their swimsuits already. We see it more objectively. The first snowdrops are emerging."

