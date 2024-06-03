Hamburg, 1 June 2024 - coinIX, the blockchain investment firm headquartered in Hamburg, has initiated a partnership with softstack, the web3 service partner firm based in Flensburg.

This strategic partnership will bring numerous benefits to the portfolio companies of coinIX. The Service Partner Program includes:

Enhanced Support for Software and Events : Access to various resources and tools to optimize operational efficiency.

: Access to various resources and tools to optimize operational efficiency. Competitive Rates and Specialized Services : Preferred rates on Smart Contract Audits , software development, and consultancy services provided by Softstack.

: Preferred rates on , software development, and consultancy services provided by Softstack. Prioritized Onboarding for Softstack's Services: coinIX Portfolio companies will enjoy preferred access to Softstack's services, ensuring quick and efficient onboarding without any waiting time.

Moritz Schildt, the CEO of coinIX: 'We have had the pleasure of knowing the softstack team for quite some time, and we are thrilled to formalize our partnership. The softstack team will not only be able to assist us in investment due diligence but they will also enhance the value of our portfolio by providing valuable services to our portfolio companies.'

Yannik Heinze, the CEO of softstack: 'Partnering with coinIX, one of the pioneering Web3 investment firms in Germany with a strong track record, marks a significant milestone for us at softstack. We are excited to launch this program together, bringing our cutting-edge services to enhance the robust portfolio of coinIX. This collaboration unites us in our shared vision for the future direction of Web3, aiming to drive innovation and sustainable growth within the industry.'

About softstack

Softstack, founded in 2017 and based in Flensburg, Germany, stands at the forefront of the Web3 service landscape, specializing in Technical Due Diligence, software development, and cybersecurity services for the tech startup ecosystem. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, scalability, and strategic market positioning, softstack empowers startups and investors to achieve mutual success. Softstack is committed to providing cutting-edge services that meet the dynamic needs of the Web3 industry. More information can be found here.

About coinIX Capital GmbH

Since 2017, coinIX Capital GmbH, headquartered in Hamburg, has been at the forefront of analyzing blockchain projects and cryptocurrencies, facilitating investments in this dynamic sector. Comprising specialists with extensive experience in asset management, venture capital, and cutting-edge technology analysis, the coinIX team manages a portfolio boasting over 20 investments in blockchain startups alongside crypto assets. Shares of coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA are listed on the free market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange and are also traded on the Berlin and Munich stock exchanges. Further information about coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA can be found here.

About coinIX COINVEST SCI1

Launched in June 2022, coinIX COINVEST SCI1 is an open domestic special AIF under the KAGB. As a sub-portfolio of coinIX COINVEST Investment Stock Corporation with variable capital, its assets are managed by coinIX Capital GmbH, acting as a registered capital management company. Available for subscription by professional or semi-professional investors, the fund has the flexibility to invest up to 100% of its capital in crypto assets, aiming for a diversified portfolio of digital assets actively managed through ongoing selection processes. Additional income streams are generated through staking and other blockchain-native mechanisms. With the ISIN DE000A408Q55, subscriptions to the fund are only available directly through the investment company, with private investor acquisition prohibited. More information can be found here.

Contact Investor Relations / Sender:

Moritz Schildt, CEO at coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA

Telefon: +49 40 40 11 555 0

E-mail: ms@coinix.capital

Yannik Heinze, CEO at softstack GmbH

Email: y.heinze@softstack.io