12 July 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares'' or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European digital investment company specialising in digital assets, today announced a special dividend distribution to its shareholders.

Earlier this year, the Company introduced a quarterly dividend policy, reflecting its strategic focus on balancing growth and achieving profitability with rewarding its shareholders and promoting the Company as a dividend paying stock. In light of the recent retrieval of our FTX claim with a recovery of 116%, the Board of Directors has now decided to distribute a special dividend.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares, stated: "This distribution is our way of expressing gratitude to our long-standing shareholders who have supported us through the highs and lows. This also includes our employee shareholders who have demonstrated their belief in the company by exercising their stock options. Given the current positive interest rate environment and our stock price remaining below pre-FTX levels, we believe it is essential to acknowledge the unwavering trust our investors have placed in us and reward their loyalty.”

The amount received following the sale of the claim stands at $36,410,210, of which £24,276,951.30 is to be distributed with the forthcoming regular dividend payment scheduled for 3 October 2024, representing a dividend per share of GBP0.36.



ABOUT COINSHARES



CoinShares is the European leading investment company specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.





