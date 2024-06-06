of the Company's funds?

The Chair informed the Meeting that the total cost base for CoinShares in 2023 was approximately GBP 28.4 million, which was slightly down from 2022 where the total cost base was circa GBP 29.6 million. Of the GBP 28.4 million of costs in 2023, the total travel expense was GBP 720,000, representing 2.5% of the overall cost base, and the corresponding number in 2022 was GBP 600,000, representing 2% of the total cost base for that year.

Overall, costs of air travel over that period did not, itself, inflate and instead the circa GBP 120,000 increase in costs, corresponded to more miles travelled. Business activity was generally much higher in 2023, as the Company become more active in the United States which ultimately led to the acquisition of the Valkyrie business and further trips made during this period to support the Group's investment in Flowbank which is based in Geneva.

On a more general note, the Chair informed the Meeting that, when considering the Company's travel budget versus similar companies located outside of Jersey, that the Company's domicile in Jersey, Channel Islands required at least two commercial flights in order to reach almost any non-UK destination. This adds to travel time and associated costs of flights, hotel and layovers. That said, Jersey as a location has proved to be highly tax efficient, when compared with the UK, US or much of Europe.

The Chair noted that while this put the overall travel spend into context, it did not address the validity of taking a private method of transportation. The Chair advised that, in 2022, the CEO had approach him for authorisation to take a number of private flights, which the Chairhadagreedtonotingthatthisshouldbefollowedupwithaformalpolicytodetermine how much, and under what circumstances, the Company may utilise private flights. It was the Chair's determination, and the subsequent determination of the Board of the Company, that the adoption of a policy which included private flights would provide significant time savings and mitigate potential security threats.

The Chair informed the Meeting that the 2024 budget for travel expenses was GBP 140,000 per quarter and the actual spend for Q1 2024 was GBP 142,000, which was both in line with budget and also more aligned to the travel expense in 2022.

12. CLOSING REMARKS:

The Chair commented that CoinShares continued to benefit from the wider crypto asset environment, with the Group's performance being closely corelated with the price of crypto, and a strong Q1 2024 had set the tone, demonstrating what CoinShares was capable of producing when the wider market was strong.

Thecryptomarkethadbeenthebeneficiaryoftwokeymarketfactorsinrecentmonths,namely rampant budget deficits and a new regulatory clarity, which in turn produce wider market access. The Chair could only see these conditions persisting for 2024 and the breadth and depth of the ownership of crypto continuing to grow.

The most important area of focus for the Group on behalf of its investors is the generation and transmissionofshareholdervalue.TheCompany'sstockpricehadrisenfromlowsofcircaSEK 20 to SEK 70, and had seen a discount to the book being replaced by an at book valuation. Nonetheless, the Company did not experience a normal market multiple. As such, the Board and the Executive Management Committee had been working on several initiatives, including the payment of a dividend, the expansion of analyst coverage, direct outreach to material potential investors, and a more piecemeal stock buyback program, which they believe could be more effective than open market operations. All of these initiatives had been, and were, making good progress.

Page 5 of 6