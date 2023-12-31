CoinShares International Limited announced changes in the composition of the Executive Management Committee. Lewis Fellas, Head of CoinShares Hedge Fund Solutions, has been appointed as a member of the Executive Management Committee. Lewis is a seasoned asset manager with 23 years of industry experience (seven in digital assets) and brings with him a unique set of skills that will help to ensure the new division?s success.

In addition, Meltem Demirors has stepped down from the Executive Management Committee with immediate effect as part of a transition from her current position as Head of Strategy to one of Advisor.