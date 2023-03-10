Advanced search
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:19:51 2023-03-10 am EST
33.20 SEK   -1.78%
03:01aBuy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
03:00aBuy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
03/03Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited

03/10/2023 | 03:01am EST
10 March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - As announced on 30 December 2022, the Board of Directors of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, resolved to implement a share buy-back program and repurchase shares on Nasdaq Stockholm Market during the period 3 January 2023, up to and including 3 April 2023 for total maximum amount of SEK 25 million in accordance with the authorisation from the Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2022.

The Board of Directors’ resolution to implement the share buy-back program was made after the Board's review of the Company's capital structure and was implemented for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The share buy-back program is carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The Company today announces that share buy-backs of shares in the Company (ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945) have been effected as set forth below (aggregated level):

Date Number of shares acquired Lowest price paid (SEK) Highest price paid (SEK) Volume weighted average (SEK)
03 March 2023 1,200 32.85 33.70 33.03
06 March 2023 1,124 31.55 32.80 32.71
07 March 2023 1,050 30.55 32.50 31.29
08 March 2023 320 32.00 32.60 32.42
09 March 2023 1,110 32.35 33.30 33.02
  4,804      

All share buy-backs have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm Market by the Company. Following the above repurchases, the Company's holding of own shares as of 10 March 2023 amounts to 325,902 shares. The total number of shares in CoinShares amounts to 68,135,425.

For a full break-down of repurchases made, please refer to the attached announcement.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand investing into digital assets with our trusted, regulated, best-in-class product suite that provides investors with trust and transparency when accessing cryptocurrencies. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system and the way we interact digitally, and investors should be able to participate in this transformation. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF. CoinShares has multiple touchpoints with financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the AMF, JFSC and FINRA.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 GMT on Friday, 10 March 2023.

Attachment


