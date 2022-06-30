Log in
CoinShares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti Joins Water Tower Research for Fireside Chat

06/30/2022 | 10:01am EDT
June 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, announces that Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer, will feature in conversation with Water Technology Research (WTR), the investment research publisher.

The fireside chat with John M.A. Roy, PhD, Managing Director at WTR, will take place on July 6th at 11:00am ET. During the session, Jean-Marie and John will discuss the following topics:

  • The development of new consumer products plans and how the current environment is informing CoinShares’ strategies
  • New staking rewards Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) and recent inflows despite the bear market, including how inflows have looked in comparison to peers
  • CoinShares’ focus on governance and regulation and how important it is to protect the company’s reputation in particular, in very challenging times
  • Review of the balance sheet, cash flow and capital allocation strategies, including the decision to do a buyback
  • How a well-capitalized position should help CoinShares navigate a challenging period in the markets

Register for the event here

Jean-Marie Mognetti is CEO of CoinShares. He is an experienced commodities trader with a background and expertise in quantitative analysis, risk management and alpha generation through macro commodity-oriented programmes, including cryptocurrency.

In addition to his role as CEO, Jean-Marie oversees the Company’s proprietary trading arm, capital markets portfolio and risk management practices, ensuring that the Group possesses the requisite infrastructure for strategy execution and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining CoinShares, Jean-Marie was a quantitative strategist with Hermès Commodities Fund Managers. He is one of the company’s co-founders and major shareholders.

Jon M.A. Roy, PhD is Managing Director of Technology Research at Water Technology Research. Prior to Water Tower Research, John was a Lead Equity Research Analyst at UBS covering IT Hardware (including IBM, DELL, and HPE), Communications Equipment (including CSCO, ANET, and JNPR), and IT Services (including ACN, and CTSH). During his 20 years covering technology stocks on the sell-side, John was also a lead analyst at Merrill Lynch, W.R. Hambrecht, and Janney Montgomery Scott.

Prior to his equity research career, John was a lead software architect at JPMorgan, an AI sales engineer at Neuron Data, and a systems engineer and AI researcher at Hughes Aircraft. John holds a Ph.D. degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine, a MSEE degree from the University of Southern California, and a BSEE degree from the University of California, San Diego where he was a Regents Scholar. 

-ENDS-

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB  | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is a shareholder communication and engagement platform powered by senior industry experts with significant Wall Street experience. We create, deliver, and maintain the information flow required to build and preserve relationships with every stakeholder and potential investor. Our foundation is built on Wall Street veterans using open digital distribution strategies that are accessible by everyone. "Research for the Other 99% ™ " opens the door to reach a much broader and diverse set of investors while helping to strengthen overall communications, transparency, and engagement.

PRESS CONTACT

Maitland/amo
Freddie Barber / Kate Pledger
coinshares@maitland.co.uk
+44 (0) 207 379 5151

__________________________________________________________________________________

 


