  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  12:12:14 2023-03-24 pm EDT
33.90 SEK   -0.15%
02:01pCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share buyback
GL
02:00pCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share buyback
AQ
04:00aBuy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share buyback

03/24/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
Friday, 24 March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, today announced that it has agreed to enter a block transaction with a shareholders to acquire 160,000 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Subject to completion of the block transaction, the Company will repurchase from the selling shareholder a total 160,000 ordinary shares at a price per share equal to SEK 29 resulting in total consideration of SEK 4,640,000. The Company expects the block transaction to settle via cash and to complete before 31 March 2023.

CoinShares’ decision to repurchase its shares is consistent with the Board’s stated intent regarding the buyback program and for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

The total number of shares in CoinShares is at the date of this press release 68,135,425. At the time of this press release the Company holds 339,119 own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe’s largest and leading digital asset investment and trading group, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand investing into digital assets with our trusted, regulated, best-in-class product suite that provides investors with trust and transparency when accessing cryptocurrencies. We believe that Bitcoin and blockchain networks are landmark innovations that will fundamentally reshape the global financial system and the way we interact digitally, and investors should be able to participate in this transformation. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF. CoinShares has multiple touchpoints with financial regulatory bodies around the world, including the AMF, JFSC and FINRA.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 18:00 GMT on Friday, 24 March 2023.



Financials
Sales 2022 51,1 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net income 2022 -8,56 M -10,5 M -10,5 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 224 M 224 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 268,54 GBX
Average target price 552,90 GBX
Spread / Average Target 106%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Richard Nash Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Pierre Porthaux Head-Trading Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED71.46%224
BLACKROCK, INC.-8.02%97 921
UBS GROUP AG4.01%60 887
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-5.01%34 578
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-4.56%31 246
STATE STREET CORPORATION-6.29%25 040
