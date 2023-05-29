Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:12:34 2023-05-26 am EDT
30.70 SEK   -1.29%
03:01aCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback
GL
03:00aCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback
AQ
05/23Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback

05/29/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday, 26 May 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey - CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, today announced that it has agreed to enter a block transaction with a shareholder to acquire 358,783 ordinary shares in the capital of the Company.

Subject to completion of the block transaction, the Company will repurchase from the selling shareholder a total 358,783 ordinary shares at a price per share equal to SEK 30.1143 resulting in total consideration of SEK 10,804,500. The Company expects the block transaction to settle via cash and to complete before 9 June 2023.

CoinShares’ decision to repurchase its shares is consistent with the Board’s stated intent regarding the buyback program and for the purposes of reducing the capital of the Company.

Additionally, the Company announced that it has today agreed a buyback of options granted over ten thousand, four hundred and forty-six ordinary shares granted to employees pursuant to the CoinShares Employee Incentive Plan, at a price of SEK 11 per option.

The total number of shares in CoinShares is at the date of this press release 68,135,425. At the time of this press release the Company holds 589,991 own shares.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is the European leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 19:00 BST on Friday, 26 May 2023.



All news about COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03:01aCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback
GL
03:00aCoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share options buyback
AQ
05/23Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
05/23Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
05/16Transcript : CoinShares International Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16,..
CI
05/16CoinShares International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
05/16Correction : CoinShares Announces Q1 2023 Results
GL
05/16Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
05/16Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
05/16Tranche Update on CoinShares International Limited ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 38,9 M 48,0 M 48,0 M
Net income 2023 20,9 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,86x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 156 M 192 M 192 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,00x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 230,27 GBX
Average target price 438,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 90,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Richard Nash Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Pierre Porthaux Head-Trading Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED55.05%192
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.13%100 685
UBS GROUP AG4.13%59 058
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.0.68%51 490
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.2.56%37 120
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-0.72%32 205
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer