CoinShares announces change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm

19 December 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares” or “the Company”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, announces the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market.





Adam Kostyál, Head of European listings at Nasdaq said:





“We welcome CoinShares to Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market and the increased opportunities the uplisting will bring. We look forward to seeing the company’s further growth and development supported by increased investor visibility and international exposure within the cryptofinance community.”





Jean-Marie Mognetti, Chief Executive Officer of CoinShares said:





“We are delighted to start our new life trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market. This marks a significant step in our development and demonstrates our ability to adhere to the enhanced requirements of a regulated exchange.





We have made significant strides this year in challenging market conditions, strengthening our management team and increasing awareness of the company and our various achievements. We are excited to take on the challenges of the market with a view to emerging as the institutional leader in the ever-evolving digital asset sector. With our strong foundation and ambitious vision, we are confident that we will succeed in our mission to become the trusted partner for institutions looking to invest in the future of finance.





The change in trading venue emphasizes our ongoing commitment to developing CoinShares into the leading full-service digital asset investment and trading group, globally. We believe the change in listing venue will allow us to benefit from increased visibility and investor exposure while supporting our ambition to grow our market share.”





There is no offering or issuance of new shares in connection with the Company's shares being admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Shareholders of CoinShares do not need to take any action in connection with the change of listing venue. The shares will be traded under the same ticker (CS) and ISIN code (JE00BLD8Y945).

The Company has prepared a prospectus for the admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The prospectus (Swedish and English language versions) are available on the Company's website, https://coinshares.com/investor-relations/reports-portal/.





-ENDS-

ABOUT COINSHARES





CoinShares is a leading full-service digital asset investment and trading group that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.





For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com



The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 8:00AM GMT on 19 December 2022.



PRESS CONTACT





CoinShares

Benoît Pellevoizin

bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

+33 6 72 44 07 17





H-Advisors Maitland

Freddie Barber

coinshares@h-advisors.global

+44 (0) 207 379 5151