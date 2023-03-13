Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  10:45:05 2023-03-13 am EDT
30.85 SEK   -2.37%
10:45aCoinShares confirms no impact to operations from recent Silvergate, SVB, First Republic and Signature events
AQ
03/10Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
03/10Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoinShares confirms no impact to operations from recent Silvergate, SVB, First Republic and Signature events

03/13/2023 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13th March 2023 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (“CoinShares” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, has no exposure to Silvergate, Signature or First Republic Bank, and holds an immaterial balance of $20,000 at Silicon Valley Bank. CoinShares has cultivated and continues to maintain strong relationships with a variety of banking partners with established brands in their local jurisdictions.


ABOUT COINSHARES
CoinShares is the leading European digital asset manager that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com   

PRESS CONTACT
CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com
+33 6 72 44 07 17

H/Advisors Maitland
Freddie Barber / Alasdair Todd
coinshares@h-advisors.global
+44 (0) 207 379 5151  


All news about COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10:45aCoinShares confirms no impact to operations from recent Silvergate, SVB, First Republic..
AQ
03/10Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
03/10Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
03/03Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
02/28CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share buyback
GL
02/28CoinShares announces block transaction by shareholder and share buyback
AQ
02/24Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
02/24Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
02/21Transcript : CoinShares International Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21,..
CI
02/21CoinShares International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,1 M 61,6 M 61,6 M
Net income 2022 -8,56 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 167 M 201 M 201 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 245,71 GBX
Average target price 562,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Richard Nash Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Pierre Porthaux Head-Trading Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED59.60%201
BLACKROCK, INC.-10.39%95 405
UBS GROUP AG11.48%64 741
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)3.93%37 833
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.-3.08%35 235
STATE STREET CORPORATION2.97%27 514