Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:41 2022-11-10 am EST
32.60 SEK   -0.46%
08:36aCoinShares confirms robust financial health and quantifies limited exposure to the FTX Exchange
GL
08:35aCoinShares confirms robust financial health and quantifies limited exposure to the FTX Exchange
AQ
10/31CoinShares Announces Q3 Results for the Period ended 30 September 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoinShares confirms robust financial health and quantifies limited exposure to the FTX Exchange

11/10/2022 | 08:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CoinShares has significantly reduced its exposure to FTX over the past week to approximately £26.6M. The Group's financial health remains solid despite its remaining exposure to FTX, with £240.6M net asset value as at 30 September 2022. XBT Provider and CoinShares Physical ETPs remain fully hedged and collateralized. 

10 November 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“CoinShares'' or the “Group”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, discloses its exposure to the FTX Exchange, while confirming that the Group has no exposure to FTX’s sister company, Alameda Research. The ability to withdraw funds from FTX was halted on 8 November. 

The Group’s total exposure to FTX amounts to approximately $30.3M (£26.6M), and is comprised of: 

  • 190 BTC (approximately $3.1M) and 1,000 ETH (approximately $1.2M) in pending withdrawals which were submitted prior to the halting of withdrawals by FTX;  
  • approximately $25.9M of USD and USDC; 
  • approximately $110k of other assets.

The above represent proprietary assets of the Group, and XBT and CoinShares Physical noteholders would remain unaffected in the event that they were not recoverable. Noteholders may at any time access the Armanino TrustExplorer Attestation reports (CoinShares Physicals and XBT Provider), which are published daily.

CoinShares CEO, Jean Marie Mognetti stated, “In light of the high level of public scrutiny over the financial position of FTX  and in the spirit of transparency, we have decided to disclose our current exposure to FTX. Thanks to our prudent approach to risk, we had materially reduced our exposure to  FTX exchange in response to increased volatility and uncertainty, ahead of FTX’s decision to freeze further withdrawals. 

The financial health of the Group remains strong. As recently announced in the Group’s recent earnings results, CoinShares’ net asset value as at 30 September 2022 stood at £240.6M”. 

ABOUT COINSHARES

CoinShares is a leading full-service digital asset investment and trading group that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading, securities, and consumer products to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The Group is headquartered in Jersey, with a presence in France, Sweden, the UK, and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com 
Company  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Investor Relations  | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com 
Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB  | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se


PRESS CONTACT

CoinShares
Benoît Pellevoizin
bpellevoizin@coinshares.com

H-Advisors Maitland
Freddie Barber / Alasdair Todd
coinshares@h-advisors.global
+44 (0) 207 379 5151


All news about COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
08:36aCoinShares confirms robust financial health and quantifies limited exposure to the FTX ..
GL
08:35aCoinShares confirms robust financial health and quantifies limited exposure to the FTX ..
AQ
10/31CoinShares Announces Q3 Results for the Period ended 30 September 2022
GL
10/31CoinShares Announces Q3 Results for the Period ended 30 September 2022
AQ
10/31CoinShares International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
09/23Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited and end of buyback period
GL
09/23Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited and end of buyback period
AQ
09/22Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
GL
09/22Buy-backs of shares in CoinShares International Limited
AQ
09/20CoinShares Starts New Crypto Trading Platform HAL
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 56,3 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net income 2022 1 712 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 181 M 206 M 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 264,94 GBX
Average target price 474,70 GBX
Spread / Average Target 79,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Richard Nash Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Pierre Porthaux Head-Trading Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-60.06%206
BLACKROCK, INC.-26.86%100 574
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.18%63 790
UBS GROUP AG-0.43%52 973
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-15.77%34 915
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.51%34 029