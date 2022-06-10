Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-06-10 am EDT
35.20 SEK   +8.14%
03:01pDirector/PDMR Dealing
GL
03:00pDirector/PDMR Dealing
AQ
06/09MORE THAN A THIRD OF TRADITIONAL HEDGE FUNDS NOW INVEST IN DIGITAL ASSETS, NEARLY DOUBLE A YEAR AGO : PwC Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director/PDMR Dealing

06/10/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Friday, 10 June 2022, SAINT HELIER, Jersey – CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) (“the Company”), Europe’s largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Tuesday 7 June 2022, Mr Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a net total of 2,143 shares via open market purchases.

  • Name: Mr Daniel Masters (purchase)
  • Holdings before transaction (no. of shares): 15,287,245
  • Transaction (no. of shares): 2,143
  • Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 15,289,388

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact
Jared Demark
203-722-9925
jdemark@coinshares.com   

Company
+44 (0)1534 513 100
enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor
Mangold Fondkommission AB
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 pm BST on Friday, 10 June 2022.


All news about COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03:01pDirector/PDMR Dealing
GL
03:00pDirector/PDMR Dealing
AQ
06/09MORE THAN A THIRD OF TRADITIONAL HED : PwC Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report 2022
AQ
05/31CoinShares Publishes 2021 Annual Report and Outlines Strategy
GL
05/24Director/PDMR Dealing
GL
05/24Director/PDMR Dealing
AQ
05/04CoinShares Lists Chainlink & Uniswap ETPs on Xetra
GL
05/04CoinShares Lists Chainlink & Uniswap ETPs on Xetra
AQ
05/03CoinShares Announces Interim Results for the Period ended 31 March 2022
GL
05/03CoinShares Announces Interim Results for the Period ended 31 March 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 51,9 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
Net income 2022 2 212 M 2 769 M 2 769 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,09x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 194 M 243 M 243 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 4,68%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 32,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Richard Nash Chief Operating Officer
Johan Carl Lundberg Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-60.30%237
COINBASE GLOBAL, INC.-74.74%15 364
VOYAGER DIGITAL LTD.-83.03%443
HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-72.51%322
STRONGHOLD DIGITAL MINING, INC.-81.01%54
BANXA HOLDINGS INC.-53.64%53