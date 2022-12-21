Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. CoinShares International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CS   JE00BLD8Y945

COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  03:03 2022-12-21 am EST
21.00 SEK   +5.00%
03:00aProposal from the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited
AQ
12/19CoinShares announces change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm
GL
12/14CoinShares publishes prospectus in connection with change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Proposal from the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited

12/21/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey – The Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, proposes the re-election of board members Daniel Masters, Jean-Marie Mognetti, Carsten Køppen, Johan Lundberg, Christine Rankin and Viktor Fritzén. Daniel Masters is proposed to be re-elected as Chairman of the Board. 

CEO as a board member
The Nomination Committee has assessed that it benefits CoinShares that Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, co-founder and shareholder in the Company, also serves as a board member and therefore proposes re-election of Jean-Marie Mognetti. According to the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance, a maximum of one board member elected at the Annual General Meeting may be engaged in the company's management or in the management of its subsidiaries. This position is most often occupied by the CEO. The Nomination Committee views it as particularly important that Mr Mognetti’s extensive experience and unique knowledge of CoinShares and its operations, as well as the global crypto market, be ensured on the Board.

Composition and independence of the Board
The Nomination Committee proposes that the Board consists of six members, of which four of the members are independent in relation to the company's management and major owners.

The Nomination Committee's motivated statement, together with the Nomination Committee's other proposals, will be published prior to the Annual General Meeting which will be held on 31 May 2023. Information about the Nomination Committee is available at coinshares.com/governance.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com


All news about COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
03:00aProposal from the Nomination Committee of CoinShares International Limited
AQ
12/19CoinShares announces change of listing venue to Nasdaq Stockholm
GL
12/14CoinShares publishes prospectus in connection with change of listing venue to Nasdaq St..
GL
12/14CoinShares publishes prospectus in connection with change of listing venue to Nasdaq St..
GL
12/07CoinShares International Limited has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
GL
12/07CoinShares International Limited has been approved for listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
AQ
11/16CoinShares announces cancellation of shares bought back in previously announced share b..
GL
11/16CoinShares announces cancellation of shares bought back in previously announced share b..
GL
11/16CoinShares confirms no exposure to Genesis
GL
11/16CoinShares confirms no exposure to Genesis
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 53,7 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net income 2022 852 M 1 033 M 1 033 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 0,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 131 M 131 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 19,4%
Chart COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CoinShares International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 157,92 GBX
Average target price 518,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 228%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Marie Mognetti Chief Executive Officer
Richard Nash Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Daniel Leonard Masters Chairman
Chris BendiksenC Head-Research
Pierre Porthaux Head-Trading Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COINSHARES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-75.61%131
BLACKROCK, INC.-24.37%104 006
UBS GROUP AG2.04%57 291
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-30.23%49 383
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-23.74%35 702
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.2.12%32 624