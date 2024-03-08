Coinsilium Group Ltd - Gibraltar-based investor and adviser, which focuses on blockchain and cryptocurrency finance - Raises GBP472,000 via issuing 18.9 million new shares at 2.5 pence each. Further, issues 3.4 million shares for a total of 83,900 for a broad range of business support, marketing and communications services, designed mainly to broaden awareness of the company's value proposition, and to attract a wider range of on-market investors. "The financing underpins the company's working capital position and importantly, enables an acceleration of certain operational and investing activities at a time when AI and Web3 are rapidly advancing and Coinsilium wishes to remain at the forefront of various Web3 technology initiatives," Coinsilium says.

Chief Executive Officer Eddy Travia says: "In our view, never before has the company been so well positioned, with our portfolio now reaching across multiple high-growth Web3 markets including, but not limited to infrastructure, AI, social media, finance and game technology sectors. With the Financing in hand, and with the strong cryptocurrency markets prevailing, we are now in an extremely robust position to move the business forward at an important time and we will be communicating to the market as material developments occur."

Current stock price: closed 9.4% lower at 2.88 pence each on Friday in London

12-month change: up 69%

