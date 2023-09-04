Coinsilium Group Ltd - Gibraltar-based blockchain and crypto finance company - Signs master collaboration agreement with global lifestyle fashion brand company Blvck Ltd to establish a framework for engagement on future projects including Web3 projects. On February 18, Coinsilium said that it had entered an advisory agreement with Blvck Paris for the launch of the 'Blvck Genesis' non-fungible token collection which, following its successful launch, is now trading. The new agreement provides a structured framework for both parties to work together and move forward on a range of strategic Web3 initiatives currently under review.

Current stock price: USD0.014

12-month change: down 52%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.