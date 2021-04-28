COLABOR : ANNOUNCES THE DATE OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

PRESS RELEASE

Boucherville, Quebec, April 26, 2021 - Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") will release its results for the first quarter March 20, 2021, after market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

Date: Tuesday May 4, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 67104375 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-390-0549 International and local dial-in: 1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 104375#. The recording will be available until May 11,2021

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

