  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Colabor Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCL   CA1926671035

COLABOR GROUP INC.

(GCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
COLABOR : ANNOUNCES THE DATE OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

04/28/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION

COLABOR ANNOUNCES THE DATE OF ITS FIRST QUARTER 2021

RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Boucherville, Quebec, April 26, 2021 - Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) ("Colabor" or the "Company") will release its results for the first quarter March 20, 2021, after market close on Monday, May 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's website, in the Investors section under Events and Presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date:

Tuesday May 4, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Conference Number:

67104375

North-American participants dial toll-free:

1-888-390-0549

International and local dial-in:

1-416-764-8682

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 104375#. The recording will be available until May 11,2021

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information:

Marie-France Laberge

Danielle Ste-Marie

Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.

Colabor Group Inc

Investor Relations

Tel.: 450-449-4911 extension 1272

450-449-0026 ext. 1180

investors@colabor.com

1620 De Montarville Blvd., Boucherville, QC J4B 8P4 Tel.: 450-449-4911 Fax: 450-449-6180www.colabor.com

Disclaimer

Colabor Group Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 21:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
