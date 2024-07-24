1. Scope of the MD&A and Notice to Investors

This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of Colabor Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Colabor") discusses the Company's net earnings (loss), comprehensive income (loss), financial situation and cash flows for the second quarter ended June 15, 2024, whose numbers are unaudited. This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for this period and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, along with the associated annual MD&A. These financial statements are in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as published by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB"). The financial statements have been published on the following sites: www.sedarplus.caand www.colabor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities law. Forward-looking information may relate to Colabor's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements regarding the Company's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Colabor believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to section 2.2 "Development Strategies and Outlook" of this MD&A. While Management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Colabor currently expects. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to section 6 "Risks and Uncertainties" of this MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Colabor and future events and results may vary significantly from what Management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A, information representing Colabor's expectations as of the date of this MD&A (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), which are subject to change after such date. While Management may elect to do so, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Seasonality

Colabor's fiscal year is comprised of thirteen periods of four weeks each. The first three quarters are comprised of three periods each and the fourth quarter includes four periods. The Company's year-end is the last Saturday of December.

As such result, the Company's sales and net earnings are proportionally less significant for the first, second and third quarters and more significant for the fourth quarter since the latter generally has 33% more days of operation in comparison with the other quarters of the period. Additionally, the Company's sales are seasonal, therefore generally lower sales volume is recorded during the first quarter in comparison with the other quarters.

Additionally, working capital generally fluctuates throughout the fiscal year due to the seasonal nature of operations, especially during Spring and Summer, and during the Holiday Season (i.e. Christmas and Easter). In order to meet higher seasonal demand, inventory requirements increase as well as trade and other receivables. The credit facility is used when needed to support this seasonal activity.

The shares of Colabor Group Inc. are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.