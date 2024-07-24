COLABOR GROUP INC.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS ("MD&A")
Second quarter of 2024
12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.
Scope of the MD&A and Notice to Investors
2.
About Colabor
..................................................................................................................................................................
2.1
Business Developments in 2024
2.2
Development Strategies and Outlook
2.3
Key Financial Performance Indicators
3.
Operational and Financial Results
3.1
Operating Results
3.1.1
Consolidated Sales
3.1.2
Operating Costs
3.1.3
Adjusted EBITDA
3.1.4
Depreciation and Amortization
3.1.5
Financial Expenses
3.1.6
Income Taxes
3.1.7
Net Earnings (Loss)
3.2
Financial Position
3.3
Other Significant Changes in Financial Position
11
3.4
Data Related to Outstanding Shares
12
3.5
Cash Flows
12
3.6
Capital Resources
13
4.
Summary of Recent Quarters
14
5.
Non-IFRSPerformance Measures
14
6.
Risks and Uncertainties
16
7.
Internal Controls Over Financial Reporting
16
8.
Financial Instruments
16
1. Scope of the MD&A and Notice to Investors
This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of Colabor Group Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company" or "Colabor") discusses the Company's net earnings (loss), comprehensive income (loss), financial situation and cash flows for the second quarter ended June 15, 2024, whose numbers are unaudited. This report should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for this period and the audited consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, along with the associated annual MD&A. These financial statements are in Canadian dollars and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as published by the International Accounting Standard Board ("IASB"). The financial statements have been published on the following sites: www.sedarplus.caand www.colabor.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This MD&A contains certain forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities law. Forward-looking information may relate to Colabor's future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee"; "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements regarding the Company's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Colabor believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to section 2.2 "Development Strategies and Outlook" of this MD&A. While Management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Colabor currently expects. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to section 6 "Risks and Uncertainties" of this MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Colabor and future events and results may vary significantly from what Management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this MD&A, information representing Colabor's expectations as of the date of this MD&A (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), which are subject to change after such date. While Management may elect to do so, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Seasonality
Colabor's fiscal year is comprised of thirteen periods of four weeks each. The first three quarters are comprised of three periods each and the fourth quarter includes four periods. The Company's year-end is the last Saturday of December.
As such result, the Company's sales and net earnings are proportionally less significant for the first, second and third quarters and more significant for the fourth quarter since the latter generally has 33% more days of operation in comparison with the other quarters of the period. Additionally, the Company's sales are seasonal, therefore generally lower sales volume is recorded during the first quarter in comparison with the other quarters.
Additionally, working capital generally fluctuates throughout the fiscal year due to the seasonal nature of operations, especially during Spring and Summer, and during the Holiday Season (i.e. Christmas and Easter). In order to meet higher seasonal demand, inventory requirements increase as well as trade and other receivables. The credit facility is used when needed to support this seasonal activity.
The shares of Colabor Group Inc. are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.
3
Additional information concerning the Company may be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.caand on Colabor's website at www.colabor.com. The information contained on the Company's website is not included by reference in this MD&A.
2. About Colabor
2.1 Business Developments in 2024
During the12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024, the following events have influenced the Company's general development and operations, reflecting the evolution of Colabor's transformational plan and growth.
Acquisition of assets
On March 15, 2024, the Company has acquired certain assets related to foodservice activities from Beaudry & Cadrin Inc. ("the Acquisition"). Refer to Note 7 Intangible assets of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for further details.
Amendment and restatement of the credit facility
On March 18, 2024, the Company entered into an amended and restated senior secured credit facility for a total amount of $71.8 million including a term loan of $21.8 million and a revolving credit of $50.0 million, of which $5.0 million in operating swingline. The credit facility, as amended and restated, now matures on February 18, 2028. The facility bears interest at the cost of funds, plus a margin varying between 1.75% to 2.75% depending on the Company's financial ratios. The credit agreement includes an accordion clause allowing, by mutual agreement, the credit facility to be increased by an additional $35.0 million and thus authorizing the repayment at maturity of our subordinated debt if the related conditions are met.
Appointment to the Board of Directors
On May 16, 2024, Ms. Laurie Gauthier was elected as director of the Company.
2.2 Development Strategies and Outlook
Colabor has as main financial objectives to increase profitability and create value for its shareholders. In 2024, to achieve its objectives, the strategic plan is defined and based on the following pillars:
- Accelerate the development of new distribution territories in Quebec
- Continue the development in Western Quebec; and
- Seize acquisition opportunities.
- Optimize profitability and efficiencies
- Improve product category management;
- Continue the development of its private brands;
- Increase specialized distribution (meat and fish); and
- Investment and modernization of certain distribution centers and divisions.
- Attract, retain and develop talent
- Optimize the benefits of our new employer brand; and
- Invest in employee training.
- Renew and refresh our image
- Continue to expand the local offering;
- Investment in brand image; and
- Implementation of environment, social and governance ("ESG") objectives.
4
Evolution of the 2024 Plan
At the end of 2023, we have moved to our new facilities in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, which represented the accomplishment of a key milestone in Colabor's next growth phase. During the first quarter of 2024, we therefore finalized the installation of those facilities. As a result, we were able to start serving distribution customers during the second quarter from those custom- designed facilities to allow Colabor to accelerate the growth of distribution activities in Western Quebec. With this growth in mind, we also continued to invest in our sales force to break into certain regions of Western Quebec during the first semester of 2024.
Furthermore, we have also completed the Acquisition as mentioned previously, which is perfectly in line with our growth objective.
2.3 Key Financial Performance Indicators
Performance Indicators
12 weeks
24 weeks
(in thousands of $, except financial leverage ratio)
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Results and cash flow
Sales from continuing operations
161,278
164,186
292,478
298,109
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,679
2,314
(97)
2,154
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
9,718
9,294
14,600
14,868
Cash flows from operating activities
4,978
11,268
16,723
12,075
Financial position
As at
As at
June 15,
December 30,
2024
2023
Working Capital(2)
$
$
49,465
53,981
Financial Leverage Ratio(3)
2.1x
2.4x
Net debt(4)
55,997
61,481
- Non-IFRSmeasure. Refer to the table Reconciliation of Net Loss to adjusted EBITDA in section 5 "Non-IFRS Performance Measures". Adjusted EBITDA corresponds to net operating earnings before costs not related to current operations, depreciation and amortization and expenses for stock-based compensation plan.
- Working capital is a non-IFRS performance measure. Working capital is an indicator of the Company's ability to hedge its current liabilities with its current assets. Refer to section 3.2 "Financial Position" for detailed calculation.
- Financial leverage ratio is an indicator of the Company's ability to service its long-term debt. It is defined as net debt / adjusted EBITDA less lease liability payments for the last four quarters. Refer to section 5 "Non-IFRS Performance Measures".
- Non-IFRSmeasure. Refer to section 5 "Non-IFRS Performance Measures". Net debt corresponds to bank indebtedness, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, net of cash.
Second Quarter Highlights
- Consolidated sales of the second quarter were $161.3 million, down of 1.8% compared to the corresponding period of 2023. Cumulative consolidated sales amounted $292.5 million, down of 1.9%, compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal year. This decrease is explained by a more difficult macroeconomic environment during the first semester of 2024 that directly affected the restaurant and retail industries.
5
- Second quarter net earnings from continuing operations were $1.7 million, down of $0.6 million, compared to a net earnings of $2.3 million for the corresponding quarter of 2023. Cumulative net loss from continuing operations was $0.1 million, compared to a net earnings of $2.2 million in 2023. This result is explained by an increase in financial charges due to rental charges mainly for our new lease in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, mitigated by a reduction of income taxes expense.
- Second quarter adjusted EBITDA(1) from continuing operations amounted to $9.7 million or 6.0% of sales from continuing operations compared to $9.3 million or 5.7% of sales from continuing operations in 2023. Cumulative adjusted EBITDA(1) from continuing operations amounted to $14.6 million or 5.0% of sales from continuing operations compared to $14.9 million or 5.0% of sales from continuing operations in 2023, a decrease of 1.8%.
- Net debt(4) decreased to $56.0 million as at June 15, 2024, compared to $61.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2023, resulting from the increase of cash and a credit facility repayment of $1.8 million. The financial leverage ratio(3) decreased at 2.1x compared to 2.4x at the end of the last fiscal year.
- As at June 15, 2024, the Company's working capital(2) was $49.5 million, down from $54.0 million at the end of fiscal year 2023. This decrease is the result of the timing in supplier payments and an improvement in the inventory turnover rate.
3. Operational and Financial Results
3.1 Operating Results
Summary of Operating Results for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
$
$
%
$
$
%
Sales
161,278
164,186
(1.8)
292,478
298,109
(1.9)
Cost of goods sold
131,292
134,618
(2.5)
237,914
243,446
(2.3)
Operating expenses(2)
20,268
20,274
0.0
39,964
39,795
0.4
Operating costs
151,560
154,892
(2.2)
277,878
283,241
(1.9)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
9,718
9,294
4.6
14,600
14,868
(1.8)
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
6.0%
5.7%
5.0%
5.0%
- The adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS measures. Refer to section 5 "Non-IFRS Performance Measures". The adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by sales for the corresponding period.
- The operating expenses are adjusted to exclude the expenses related to stock-based compensation plans.
3.1.1 Consolidated Sales
Consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2024 were $161.3 million compared to $164.2 million during the corresponding quarter of last fiscal year, representing a decrease of 1.8%.
- Distribution activities sales have increased by 0.7%, primarily as a result of a volume increase, part of which is related to the development of new territories, as well as the impact of inflation and the recent Acquisition. This growth was mitigated by a more difficult macroeconomic environment during the second quarter of 2024 directly affecting the restaurant and retail industries.
6
- Wholesale activities sales have declined by 8.4%, mainly as a result of a more difficult macroeconomic environment during the second quarter of 2024, as explained previously, and mitigated by the impact of inflation.
Cumulative consolidated sales for the 24-week period of 2024 were $292.5 million compared to $298.1 million during the corresponding period of last fiscal year, representing a decrease of 1.9%.
- Distribution activities sales have increased by 0.8%, primarily as a result of a volume increase, part of which is related to new contracts and the development of new territories, as well as the impact of inflation and the recent Acquisition. This growth was mitigated by a more difficult macroeconomic environment during the first semester of 2024 directly affecting the restaurant and retail industries.
- Wholesale activities sales have decreased by 8.9%, mainly as a result of a more difficult macroeconomic environment during the first semester of 2024, as explained previously, and mitigated by the impact of inflation.
3.1.2 Operating Costs
Consolidated operating costs for the second quarter of 2024 were $151.6 million compared to $154.9 million for the corresponding period of 2023, a decrease of 2.2%.
- The decrease in operating costs is mostly explained by the decrease in cost of goods sold of 2.5% in connection with the sales decrease of 1.8%, combined with an increase in gross margin in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2023.
- Operating expenses are comparable to 2023.
Cumulative consolidated operating costs for the 24-week period of 2024 were $277.9 million compared to $283.2 million during the corresponding period of last year, a decrease of 1.9%.
- The decrease in operating costs is mostly explained by the decrease in cost of goods sold of 2.3% in connection with the sales decrease of 1.9%, combined with a slight increase in gross margin compared to 2023.
- The increase in operating expenses is explained by the increase in salaries and benefits in connection among other things with the rising cost of living, as well as investments to expand our territory.
3.1.3 Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $9.7 million compared to $9.3 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, an increase of 4.6% and as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin(1) reached 6.0% compared to 5.7% for the corresponding period of 2023. These variations are mainly explained by the improvement in the gross margin resulting from a better mix of products and customers, despite the sales decline.
Cumulative adjusted EBITDA(1) for the 24-week period of 2024 reached $14.6 million compared to $14.9 million in the corresponding semester of the previous year, a decrease of 1.8% and as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin(1) remained stable at 5.0% compared to 2023. These variations were the result of a sales decrease, mitigated by lower operating expenses, as explained previously.
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. Refer to section 5 "Non-IFRS performance measures" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
7
3.1.4 Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and Amortization for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
$
$
%
$
$
%
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
704
1,002
(29.7)
1,420
2,008
(29.3)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,044
941
10.9
2,040
1,886
8.2
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
2,892
2,738
5.6
5,751
5,248
9.6
Depreciation and Amortization
4,640
4,681
(0.9)
9,211
9,142
0.8
For the second quarter of 2024, depreciation and amortization expense was down by 0.9%, compared to the same quarter of 2023, and is mainly explained by the decrease in property, plant and equipment depreciation, mitigated by the acquisition of intangible assets as well as the increase in depreciation of right-of-use assets following the renewal and the coming into force of new leases over the last 12 months.
For the 24-week period ended June 15, 2024, depreciation and amortization expense was up by 0.8% compared to the same period of 2023 and is mainly explained by the acquisition of intangible assets as well as the increase in the depreciation of right- of-use assets following the renewal and the coming into force of new leases over the last 12 months, mitigated by a decrease in property, plant and equipment depreciation.
3.1.5 Financial Expenses
Financial Expenses for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
$
$
%
$
$
%
Interest on credit facility
735
590
24.6
1,405
1,066
31.8
Interest on subordinated debt
292
251
16.3
542
501
8.2
Interest on lease obligations
1,608
411
291.2
3,156
789
300.0
Other
149
131
13.7
270
269
0.4
Financial expenses
2,784
1,383
101.3
5,373
2,625
104.7
Financial expenses for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 amounted to $2.8 million and $5.4 million respectively, compared to $1.4 million and $2.6 million for the corresponding periods of 2023. This increase is explained by higher lease obligations including the promises located in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville which we took possession of towards the end of last fiscal year, higher interest rates and debt level.
3.1.6 Income Taxes
For the second quarter of 2024, income taxes expenses amounted to $0.6 million compared to $0.9 million during the corresponding period of 2023.
8
For the 24-week period ended June 15, 2024, income taxes recovery was $0.1 million compared to an income taxes expense of $0.7 million for the corresponding periods of 2023. The variation is essentially explained by the decrease of earnings before taxes.
3.1.7 Net Earnings (Loss)
Net Earnings (Loss) of the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except net earnings per share and percentages)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
$
$
%
$
$
%
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,679
2,314
(27.4)
(97)
2,154
(104.5)
Net loss from discontinued operations
(20)
-
-
(20)
-
-
Net earnings (loss)
1,659
2,314
(28.3)
(117)
2,154
(105.4)
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share
0.02
0.02
100.0
-
0.02
(100.0)
from continuing operations
Basic and diluted net loss per share from
-
-
-
-
-
-
discontinued operations
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share
0.02
0.02
100.0
-
0.02
100.0
Net earnings from continuing operations and net earnings for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.02 per share for the corresponding period of last fiscal year. The main variations in the quarter are higher financial expenses as explained previously, mitigated by an increase of adjusted EBITDA(1) and lower income taxes expenses. The weighted average number of basic shares outstanding during the 12-week period was 101,986,464 compared to 101,967,291 for the corresponding period of 2023.
Net loss from continuing operations and net loss for the cumulative 24-week period of 2024 were $0.1 million, or $0.00 per share, down from net earnings of $2.2 million, or $0.02 per share during the corresponding period of 2023. This decrease is a result of increased financial expenses as explained previously, combined with a decrease of EBITDA(1), mitigated by higher income taxes recovery. The weighted average number of basic shares outstanding during the 24-week period was 101,986,464 compared to 101,961,088 for the corresponding period of 2023.
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. Refer to section 5 "Non-IFRS performance measures" for definitions and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
9
3.2 Financial Position
The following table presents the main elements of consolidated current assets and liabilities, that make up the Company's working capital(2).
(in thousands of dollars)
As at
As at
June 15,
December 30,
2024
2023
Variance
$
$
$
Current assets
Trade and other receivables
53,919
48,544
5,375
Inventories
53,622
50,730
2,892
Current assets
107,541
99,274
8,267
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
58,076
45,293
12,783
Working capital(2)
49,465
53,981
(4,516)
- Working capital is a non-IFRS performance measure. The Company calculates its working capital as described above. See section 1 "Scope of the MD&A and Notice to Investors" for more information on the seasonality of sales.
As at June 15, 2024, the Company's working capital(2) was $49.5 million, down by $4.5 million compared to the end of the last fiscal year. This decrease is explained as follows:
Trade and Other Receivables
Trade and other receivables balance was up $5.4 million from December 30, 2023, due to higher sales in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, directly in connection with the effect of seasonality.
Inventories
Inventory balance increased by $2.9 million from December 30, 2023. This increase is explained by higher sales volume and an increase in inventory investments, among other things in anticipation of the summer season, mitigated by an improvement in inventory turnover rate.
Trade and Other Payables
The balance of trade and other payables increased by $12.8 million from December 30, 2023, mainly due to the increase in inventories and timing of supplier payments.
10
