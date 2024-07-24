Interim condensed consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
Second quarter of 2024
12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l., have not performed a review of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024.
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
Notes
$
$
$
$
Sales
161,278
164,186
292,478
298,109
Cost of goods sold
131,292
134,618
237,914
243,446
Gross margin
29,986
29,568
54,564
54,663
Operating expenses
3
20,305
20,334
40,016
39,944
Depreciation and amortization
4
4,640
4,681
9,211
9,142
Costs not related to current operations
23
2
122
51
Operating earnings
5,018
4,551
5,215
5,526
Financial expenses
5
2,784
1,383
5,373
2,625
Earnings (loss) before taxes
2,234
3,168
(158)
2,901
Income taxes (recovery)
555
854
(61)
747
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,679
2,314
(97)
2,154
Net loss from discontinued operations
(20)
-
(20)
-
Net earnings (loss)
1,659
2,314
(117)
2,154
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share
6
0.02
0.02
-
0.02
from continuing operations
Basic and diluted net loss per share from
6
-
-
-
-
discontinued operations
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share
6
0.02
0.02
-
0.02
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,679
2,314
(97)
2,154
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be
subsequently reclassified to earnings:
Changes in fair value of interest rate
(106)
173
(179)
(24)
swap designated as cash flow hedge
Income taxes
28
(46)
47
6
Other comprehensive (loss) income from
(78)
127
(132)
(18)
continuing operations
Comprehensive income (loss) from continuing
1,601
2,441
(229)
2,136
operations
Net loss from discontinued operations
(20)
-
(20)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not
be subsequently reclassified to earnings:
Remeasurement of defined benefit
-
(53)
-
(104)
pension obligation
Income taxes
-
15
-
28
Other comprehensive loss from discontinued
-
(38)
-
(76)
operations
Comprehensive loss from discontinued
(20)
(38)
(20)
(76)
operations
Comprehensive income (loss)
1,581
2,403
(249)
2,060
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)
For the 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Accumulate
Share
Contribute
d other
Total
Deficit
comprehen
capital
d surplus
sive income
equity
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at December 30, 2023
257,054
6,753
(155,632)
304
108,479
Net loss
-
-
(117)
-
(117)
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
(132)
(132)
Comprehensive loss
-
-
(117)
(132)
(249)
Stock-based compensation
-
52
-
-
52
Balance as at June 15, 2024
257,054
6,805
(155,749)
172
108,282
Accumulate
Share
Contribute
d other
Total
Deficit
comprehen
capital
d surplus
sive income
equity
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at December 31, 2022
257,008
6,508
(161,166)
544
102,894
Net earnings
-
-
2,154
-
2,154
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(76)
(18)
(94)
Comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
2,078
(18)
2,060
Stock-based compensation
-
149
-
-
149
Stock options exercised
46
(46)
-
-
-
Balance as at June 17, 2023
257,054
6,611
(159,088)
526
105,103
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
Notes
$
$
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities
1,679
(97)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
2,314
2,154
Non-cash items
(185)
(819)
Deferred income taxes
4
(196)
Depreciation and amortization
4
4,640
4,681
9,211
9,142
Financial expenses
5
2,784
1,383
5,373
2,625
Other
36
60
52
149
8,954
8,442
13,720
13,874
Net changes in working capital
(3,976)
2,826
3,003
(1,799)
4,978
11,268
16,723
12,075
Cash flows from investing activities
(509)
(1,529)
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(1,130)
(2,507)
Acquisitions of intangible assets
7
-
(207)
(2,501)
(340)
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired
-
(1,000)
-
(1,000)
Other
(103)
114
(252)
240
(612)
(2,223)
(4,282)
(3,607)
Cash flows from financing activities
1,250
(1,750)
Net change in the credit facility
8
(750)
3,250
Lease liability payments
(1,960)
(2,898)
(3,857)
(5,503)
Financing cost paid
(51)
-
(281)
-
Financial expenses paid
(1,337)
(1,421)
(2,529)
(2,462)
(2,098)
(5,069)
(8,417)
(4,715)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from
2,268
3,976
4,024
3,753
continuing operations
Net change in cash and cash equivalents from
(20)
-
(20)
-
discontinued operations
Bank indebtedness at the beginning
(1,244)
(1,498)
(3,000)
(1,275)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
1,004
2,478
1,004
2,478
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
5
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
As at
June 15,
December 30,
2024
2023
Notes
$
$
Assets
Current assets
1,004
Cash and cash equivalent
-
Trade and other receivables
53,919
48,544
Inventories
53,622
50,730
Pension assets
403
403
Other
10
4,392
1,731
113,340
101,408
Non-current assets
23,314
Property, plant and equipment
23,510
Intangible assets
7
19,314
18,498
Right-of-use assets
103,852
106,954
Goodwill
73,072
73,072
Deferred tax assets
2,979
2,118
Other
1,729
2,270
224,260
226,422
Total assets
337,600
327,830
Liabilities
Current liabilities
-
Bank indebtedness
3,000
Trade and other payables
58,076
45,293
Current portion of long-term debt
8
3,000
3,000
Current portion of lease liabilities
9,155
6,205
Other
10
1,676
939
71,907
58,437
Non-current liabilities
53,583
Long-term debt
8
55,522
Lease liabilities
102,803
104,732
Contingent consideration
7
370
-
Deferred tax liabilities
655
660
157,411
160,914
Total liabilities
229,318
219,351
Equity
108,282
Equity attributable to shareholders
108,479
Total liabilities and equity
337,600
327,830
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
6
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)
1 Nature of operations
Colabor Group Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market.
The Company is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. It is a Canadian company headquartered at 1601, Rene-Descartes Street, Suite 103, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, J3V 0A6. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.
2 Material accounting policies
General information
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Some information and notes disclosure in the consolidated annual financial statements have not been presented or are summarized when they are not considered essential to understanding the Company's interim financial statements. Therefore, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies that have been adopted by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023, except for the accounting policy as described below. The accounting policies have been applied consistently for all the periods presented.
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern and historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments and pension plan's assets that are measured at fair value, and for defined pension obligations and provisions that have been recorded at present value. Financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.
The net loss for these interim financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the full-year net earnings. The seasonal nature is a significant factor in its quarterly results. Lower earnings are recorded during the first quarter. The second and third quarters are generally recording higher earnings than those recorded during the first quarter. Finally, the fourth quarter is the most important one, since there are 16 weeks of operations in the last quarter compared to 12 weeks in the previous quarters.
These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors on July 24, 2024. The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
7
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)
Operating segments
As at December 30, 2023, the Company had two operating segments: distribution of food products (the Distribution segment) and sales of general food-related products to distributors (the Wholesale segment). On December 31, 2023, the Company has aggregated these two business segments into one segment due to the operational and organizational changes, including the move to new facilities in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville which now serve a common clientele. The Company's strategic vision is developing in a more global approach to activities. Management now evaluates the Company's operating results as a whole and make decisions on this basis, unlike previously by segment separately. In addition, separate financial information for the Wholesale segment is no longer available.
3
Operating expenses
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Employee compensation
14,231
14,115
28,032
27,340
Service contracts and variable portion related to lease contracts
992
945
1,672
2,181
Repair and maintenance
936
956
1,776
1,807
Utilities
929
938
1,940
1,988
Other expenses
3,217
3,380
6,596
6,628
20,305
20,334
40,016
39,944
4
Depreciation and amortization
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
704
1,002
1,420
2,008
Amortization of intangible assets
1,044
941
2,040
1,886
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
2,892
2,738
5,751
5,248
4,640
4,681
9,211
9,142
8
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)
5 Financial expenses
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Interest on credit facility
735
590
1,405
1,066
Interest on subordinated debt
292
251
542
501
Interest on lease obligations
1,608
411
3,156
789
Other
149
131
270
269
Financial expenses
2,784
1,383
5,373
2,625
6 Net earnings (loss) per share
Earnings (loss) per share
The following table presents the basic and diluted loss per share:
12 weeks
24 weeks
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1,679
2,314
(97)
2,154
Net loss from discontinued operations
(20)
-
(20)
-
Net earnings (loss)
1,659
2,314
(117)
2,154
Weighted average number of basic outstanding shares
101,986,464
101,967,291
101,986,464
101,961,088
Effect of dilutive stock options
820,982
414,584
-
426,890
Weighted average number of diluted outstanding shares
102,807,446
102,381,875
101,986,464
102,387,978
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share from
0.02
0.02
-
0.02
continuing operations
Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued
-
-
-
-
operations
Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share
0.02
0.02
-
0.02
As at June 15, 2024, 3,323,370 and 4,144,352 stock options (4,209,398 and 4,197,092 stock options in 2023) were not included in the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the 12 and 24-week periods because of their non-dilutive effect.
9
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)
For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)
7 Intangible assets
On March 15, 2024, the Company has acquired customer contracts related to foodservice activities from Beaudry & Cadrin Inc. for an amount of $3,000, of which $2,500 was paid at the effective date and $500 will be payable in contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain income thresholds.
8 Long-term debt
As at
As at
June 15,
December 30,
2024
2023
$
$
Credit facility (a)
Term loan
21,000
21,750
Revolving credit
21,000
22,000
Subordinated debts
15,000
15,000
Less unamortized financing costs
(417)
(228)
Total debt
56,583
58,522
Current portion of long-term debt
3,000
3,000
Total long-term debt
53,583
55,522
(a) Credit facility
On March 18, 2024, the Company entered into an amended and restated senior secured credit facility for a total amount of $71,750 including a term loan of $21,750 and a revolving credit of $50,000, of which $5,000 in operating swingline. The amended and restated facility matures on February 18, 2028. The facility bears interest at the cost of funds, plus a margin varying between 1.75% to 2.75% depending on the Company's financial ratios. The credit facility is guaranteed by the assets of the Company and by those of some of its subsidiaries and provides limits on the operations and activities, particularly regarding the authorized investments as well as some ratios essentially related to consolidated adjusted EBITDA, financial expenses and total debt which were met as at June 15, 2024. The term loan is repayable quarterly, for an annual amount of $3,000. By mutual agreement, the credit facility may be increased by $35,000 and thus authorizing the repayment at maturity of the subordinated debt if the related conditions are met. As at June 15, 2024, the availability under the credit facility is $24,486.
Financing costs of $281 were incurred during the 24-week period ended on June 15, 2024, in connection with the execution of this credit agreement.
As at June 15, 2024, letters of credit amounting to $4,514 ($6,014 as at December 30, 2023) had been used to support the lease of two of the Company's distribution centers.
10
