Interim condensed consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

Second quarter of 2024

12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Notice of No Auditor Review of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 released by the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company discloses that its auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP/s.r.l./s.e.n.c.r.l., have not performed a review of the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

$

$

Sales

161,278

164,186

292,478

298,109

Cost of goods sold

131,292

134,618

237,914

243,446

Gross margin

29,986

29,568

54,564

54,663

Operating expenses

3

20,305

20,334

40,016

39,944

Depreciation and amortization

4

4,640

4,681

9,211

9,142

Costs not related to current operations

23

2

122

51

Operating earnings

5,018

4,551

5,215

5,526

Financial expenses

5

2,784

1,383

5,373

2,625

Earnings (loss) before taxes

2,234

3,168

(158)

2,901

Income taxes (recovery)

555

854

(61)

747

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

1,679

2,314

(97)

2,154

Net loss from discontinued operations

(20)

-

(20)

-

Net earnings (loss)

1,659

2,314

(117)

2,154

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share

6

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

from continuing operations

Basic and diluted net loss per share from

6

-

-

-

-

discontinued operations

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share

6

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

1,679

2,314

(97)

2,154

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will be

subsequently reclassified to earnings:

Changes in fair value of interest rate

(106)

173

(179)

(24)

swap designated as cash flow hedge

Income taxes

28

(46)

47

6

Other comprehensive (loss) income from

(78)

127

(132)

(18)

continuing operations

Comprehensive income (loss) from continuing

1,601

2,441

(229)

2,136

operations

Net loss from discontinued operations

(20)

-

(20)

-

Other comprehensive income (loss) that will not

be subsequently reclassified to earnings:

Remeasurement of defined benefit

-

(53)

-

(104)

pension obligation

Income taxes

-

15

-

28

Other comprehensive loss from discontinued

-

(38)

-

(76)

operations

Comprehensive loss from discontinued

(20)

(38)

(20)

(76)

operations

Comprehensive income (loss)

1,581

2,403

(249)

2,060

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (unaudited)

For the 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Accumulate

Share

Contribute

d other

Total

Deficit

comprehen

capital

d surplus

sive income

equity

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at December 30, 2023

257,054

6,753

(155,632)

304

108,479

Net loss

-

-

(117)

-

(117)

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

(132)

(132)

Comprehensive loss

-

-

(117)

(132)

(249)

Stock-based compensation

-

52

-

-

52

Balance as at June 15, 2024

257,054

6,805

(155,749)

172

108,282

Accumulate

Share

Contribute

d other

Total

Deficit

comprehen

capital

d surplus

sive income

equity

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at December 31, 2022

257,008

6,508

(161,166)

544

102,894

Net earnings

-

-

2,154

-

2,154

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(76)

(18)

(94)

Comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

2,078

(18)

2,060

Stock-based compensation

-

149

-

-

149

Stock options exercised

46

(46)

-

-

-

Balance as at June 17, 2023

257,054

6,611

(159,088)

526

105,103

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities

1,679

(97)

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

2,314

2,154

Non-cash items

(185)

(819)

Deferred income taxes

4

(196)

Depreciation and amortization

4

4,640

4,681

9,211

9,142

Financial expenses

5

2,784

1,383

5,373

2,625

Other

36

60

52

149

8,954

8,442

13,720

13,874

Net changes in working capital

(3,976)

2,826

3,003

(1,799)

4,978

11,268

16,723

12,075

Cash flows from investing activities

(509)

(1,529)

Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment

(1,130)

(2,507)

Acquisitions of intangible assets

7

-

(207)

(2,501)

(340)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired

-

(1,000)

-

(1,000)

Other

(103)

114

(252)

240

(612)

(2,223)

(4,282)

(3,607)

Cash flows from financing activities

1,250

(1,750)

Net change in the credit facility

8

(750)

3,250

Lease liability payments

(1,960)

(2,898)

(3,857)

(5,503)

Financing cost paid

(51)

-

(281)

-

Financial expenses paid

(1,337)

(1,421)

(2,529)

(2,462)

(2,098)

(5,069)

(8,417)

(4,715)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents from

2,268

3,976

4,024

3,753

continuing operations

Net change in cash and cash equivalents from

(20)

-

(20)

-

discontinued operations

Bank indebtedness at the beginning

(1,244)

(1,498)

(3,000)

(1,275)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end

1,004

2,478

1,004

2,478

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at

As at

June 15,

December 30,

2024

2023

Notes

$

$

Assets

Current assets

1,004

Cash and cash equivalent

-

Trade and other receivables

53,919

48,544

Inventories

53,622

50,730

Pension assets

403

403

Other

10

4,392

1,731

113,340

101,408

Non-current assets

23,314

Property, plant and equipment

23,510

Intangible assets

7

19,314

18,498

Right-of-use assets

103,852

106,954

Goodwill

73,072

73,072

Deferred tax assets

2,979

2,118

Other

1,729

2,270

224,260

226,422

Total assets

337,600

327,830

Liabilities

Current liabilities

-

Bank indebtedness

3,000

Trade and other payables

58,076

45,293

Current portion of long-term debt

8

3,000

3,000

Current portion of lease liabilities

9,155

6,205

Other

10

1,676

939

71,907

58,437

Non-current liabilities

53,583

Long-term debt

8

55,522

Lease liabilities

102,803

104,732

Contingent consideration

7

370

-

Deferred tax liabilities

655

660

157,411

160,914

Total liabilities

229,318

219,351

Equity

108,282

Equity attributable to shareholders

108,479

Total liabilities and equity

337,600

327,830

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

6

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)

1 Nature of operations

Colabor Group Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market.

The Company is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. It is a Canadian company headquartered at 1601, Rene-Descartes Street, Suite 103, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, J3V 0A6. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.

2 Material accounting policies

General information

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Some information and notes disclosure in the consolidated annual financial statements have not been presented or are summarized when they are not considered essential to understanding the Company's interim financial statements. Therefore, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies that have been adopted by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023, except for the accounting policy as described below. The accounting policies have been applied consistently for all the periods presented.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern and historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments and pension plan's assets that are measured at fair value, and for defined pension obligations and provisions that have been recorded at present value. Financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.

The net loss for these interim financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the full-year net earnings. The seasonal nature is a significant factor in its quarterly results. Lower earnings are recorded during the first quarter. The second and third quarters are generally recording higher earnings than those recorded during the first quarter. Finally, the fourth quarter is the most important one, since there are 16 weeks of operations in the last quarter compared to 12 weeks in the previous quarters.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors on July 24, 2024. The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

7

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)

Operating segments

As at December 30, 2023, the Company had two operating segments: distribution of food products (the Distribution segment) and sales of general food-related products to distributors (the Wholesale segment). On December 31, 2023, the Company has aggregated these two business segments into one segment due to the operational and organizational changes, including the move to new facilities in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville which now serve a common clientele. The Company's strategic vision is developing in a more global approach to activities. Management now evaluates the Company's operating results as a whole and make decisions on this basis, unlike previously by segment separately. In addition, separate financial information for the Wholesale segment is no longer available.

3

Operating expenses

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

Employee compensation

14,231

14,115

28,032

27,340

Service contracts and variable portion related to lease contracts

992

945

1,672

2,181

Repair and maintenance

936

956

1,776

1,807

Utilities

929

938

1,940

1,988

Other expenses

3,217

3,380

6,596

6,628

20,305

20,334

40,016

39,944

4

Depreciation and amortization

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

704

1,002

1,420

2,008

Amortization of intangible assets

1,044

941

2,040

1,886

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,892

2,738

5,751

5,248

4,640

4,681

9,211

9,142

8

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)

5 Financial expenses

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

$

$

$

$

Interest on credit facility

735

590

1,405

1,066

Interest on subordinated debt

292

251

542

501

Interest on lease obligations

1,608

411

3,156

789

Other

149

131

270

269

Financial expenses

2,784

1,383

5,373

2,625

6 Net earnings (loss) per share

Earnings (loss) per share

The following table presents the basic and diluted loss per share:

12 weeks

24 weeks

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations

1,679

2,314

(97)

2,154

Net loss from discontinued operations

(20)

-

(20)

-

Net earnings (loss)

1,659

2,314

(117)

2,154

Weighted average number of basic outstanding shares

101,986,464

101,967,291

101,986,464

101,961,088

Effect of dilutive stock options

820,982

414,584

-

426,890

Weighted average number of diluted outstanding shares

102,807,446

102,381,875

101,986,464

102,387,978

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share from

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

continuing operations

Basic and diluted net loss per share from discontinued

-

-

-

-

operations

Basic and diluted net earnings (loss) per share

0.02

0.02

-

0.02

As at June 15, 2024, 3,323,370 and 4,144,352 stock options (4,209,398 and 4,197,092 stock options in 2023) were not included in the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share for the 12 and 24-week periods because of their non-dilutive effect.

9

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)

7 Intangible assets

On March 15, 2024, the Company has acquired customer contracts related to foodservice activities from Beaudry & Cadrin Inc. for an amount of $3,000, of which $2,500 was paid at the effective date and $500 will be payable in contingent consideration based on the achievement of certain income thresholds.

8 Long-term debt

As at

As at

June 15,

December 30,

2024

2023

$

$

Credit facility (a)

Term loan

21,000

21,750

Revolving credit

21,000

22,000

Subordinated debts

15,000

15,000

Less unamortized financing costs

(417)

(228)

Total debt

56,583

58,522

Current portion of long-term debt

3,000

3,000

Total long-term debt

53,583

55,522

(a) Credit facility

On March 18, 2024, the Company entered into an amended and restated senior secured credit facility for a total amount of $71,750 including a term loan of $21,750 and a revolving credit of $50,000, of which $5,000 in operating swingline. The amended and restated facility matures on February 18, 2028. The facility bears interest at the cost of funds, plus a margin varying between 1.75% to 2.75% depending on the Company's financial ratios. The credit facility is guaranteed by the assets of the Company and by those of some of its subsidiaries and provides limits on the operations and activities, particularly regarding the authorized investments as well as some ratios essentially related to consolidated adjusted EBITDA, financial expenses and total debt which were met as at June 15, 2024. The term loan is repayable quarterly, for an annual amount of $3,000. By mutual agreement, the credit facility may be increased by $35,000 and thus authorizing the repayment at maturity of the subordinated debt if the related conditions are met. As at June 15, 2024, the availability under the credit facility is $24,486.

Financing costs of $281 were incurred during the 24-week period ended on June 15, 2024, in connection with the execution of this credit agreement.

As at June 15, 2024, letters of credit amounting to $4,514 ($6,014 as at December 30, 2023) had been used to support the lease of two of the Company's distribution centers.

10

