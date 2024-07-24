Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (unaudited)

For the 12 and 24-week periods ended June 15, 2024 and June 17, 2023

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except number of shares and per share data)

1 Nature of operations

Colabor Group Inc. (hereinafter the "Company") is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market.

The Company is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. It is a Canadian company headquartered at 1601, Rene-Descartes Street, Suite 103, Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Quebec, J3V 0A6. The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GCL.

2 Material accounting policies

General information

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Company were prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Some information and notes disclosure in the consolidated annual financial statements have not been presented or are summarized when they are not considered essential to understanding the Company's interim financial statements. Therefore, these interim condensed consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the same accounting policies that have been adopted by the Company in its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 30, 2023, except for the accounting policy as described below. The accounting policies have been applied consistently for all the periods presented.

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern and historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments and pension plan's assets that are measured at fair value, and for defined pension obligations and provisions that have been recorded at present value. Financial information is presented in Canadian dollars, which is the Company's functional currency.

The net loss for these interim financial statements are not necessarily indicative of the full-year net earnings. The seasonal nature is a significant factor in its quarterly results. Lower earnings are recorded during the first quarter. The second and third quarters are generally recording higher earnings than those recorded during the first quarter. Finally, the fourth quarter is the most important one, since there are 16 weeks of operations in the last quarter compared to 12 weeks in the previous quarters.

These interim condensed consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors on July 24, 2024. The Company's auditors have not performed a review of these unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements.