BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX: GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”) will release its results for the second quarter ended June 17, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Conference Call:

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website, in the Investors section under Events and presentations.

To participate (professional investment community only) or to listen to the live conference call:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Conference Number: 22237404 North-American participants dial toll-free: 1-888-390-0549 International and local dial-in: 1-416-764-8682

You can also use the following quick link: https://emportal.ink/3oZ20Ow. This new connection link will allow each participant to connect to the conference call by clicking on the URL link and easily enter their name and phone number.

To listen to a recording of the conference call, please call toll-free in North America 1-888-390-0541 or 1-416-764-8677 and enter the code 237404#. The recording will be available until August 2, 2023.

About Colabor:

Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or "HRI" in Quebec and in the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

Further information: