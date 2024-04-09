COLABOR GROUP INC.

Noce to registered and non-registered shareholders - Report on the ﬁght against forced labour and child

labour in supply chains

Reference is hereby made to the new Fighng Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act

(Canada) (the "Act"). Pursuant to the Act, Colabor Group Inc. ("Colabor" or "Corporaon") shall produce a report

outlining the measures taken during the previous ﬁnancial year to prevent and combat forced labour and child

labour in supply chains.

Noﬁcaon and Access Procedures

The Corporaon has elected to use the noce and access procedure to deliver to its registered and non-registered shareholders a copy of its report on the ﬁght against forced labour and child labour in supply chains for its ﬁnancial

year ended December 30, 2023 (the "2023 Report"). Instead of receiving a copy of the 2023 Report by mail, shareholders can access it online. The noﬁcaon and access procedures enable the Corporaon to reduce paper and energy consumpon while saving signiﬁcant prinng and mailing costs. This noce contains informaon on how to access the 2023 Report online and how to request a free printed copy.

Online Access

The 2023 Report is available online at the following addresses:

on the SEDAR+ website: www.sedarplus.ca ( under the Corporaon's proﬁle );

under the Corporaon's proﬁle on the Public Safety Canada website: hps://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng -crm/frcd-lbr-cndn-spply-chns/index-en.aspx ;

; on our website: hps://colabor.com/en/invessseurs -en/rapport/ .

Obtaining a Printed Copy

Upon request, the Corporaon will provide a printed copy of the 2023 Report to any shareholder, free of charge, for a period of one year from the date the 2023 Report was ﬁled on SEDAR+. To request a copy, please call the toll-

free number 1-866-962-0492 (Canada and USA) or 1-514-982-8714 (other countries).

Quesons about the Noce and Access Procedures

For any quesons in connecon with the present noce or the noce and access procedures, please contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. by calling one of the phone numbers indicated above, or by contacng the undersigned at 1-450-449-4911.

Pascal Rodier __________________

General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Colabor Group Inc.

April 5, 2024