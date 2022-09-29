Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Colabor Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCL   CA1926671035

COLABOR GROUP INC.

(GCL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:17 2022-09-28 pm EDT
0.7100 CAD   -2.74%
07:31aNew Strategic and Modern Facilities for Colabor Group
GL
07:30aNew Strategic and Modern Facilities for Colabor Group
GL
07/22Transcript : Colabor Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Strategic and Modern Facilities for Colabor Group

09/29/2022 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOUCHERVILLE, Quebec, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colabor Group Inc. (TSX : GCL) (“Colabor” or the “Company”), a leading distributor of food and related products serving the Quebec and Atlantic Canada markets, announces today that, by the end of 2023, it will be moving its Boucherville head office and warehouse to new facilities in the Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville Industrial Ecopark, near its current location. The new industrial premises will be more modern, better located for operations, and will offer a stimulating work environment, ideal for the well-being of employees.

"Colabor has been in business for over 60 years. Today's announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history as we set out to accelerate the implementation of our strategic plan," said Louis Frenette, President and CEO of Colabor. This move will be beneficial for Colabor and its employees, as well as for its clients and partners.

A building that meets Colabor's current and future needs

The premises developed by the Montoni Group and leased by Colabor are subject to a long-term agreement and fully comply with the Company's needs. They will be strategically located at the intersection of Highway 30 and Route 116, near public transportation, including the Saint-Bruno train station. The goal is for all buildings to obtain LEED and Net Zero Carbon certifications. In addition, the new facilities will offer a multitude of services valued by workers in the Industrial Ecopark. "Employee well-being and customer satisfaction are at the heart of this promising and inspiring eco-responsible real estate project offering important growth opportunities," adds Mr. Frenette.

Scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, the relocation of our facilities is an ambitious and strategically significant project for Colabor. The entire Company has engaged in rigorous and structured planning to ensure the best transition for everyone.

Forward-looking statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements reflecting the opinions or current expectations of Colabor Group Inc. concerning its performance, business operations and future events. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and the analysis of the debt structure and available alternatives, and risks mentioned in the Corporation’s annual information form found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). As such, these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, realities or events may differ materially. Except as required by law, the Corporation assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions or other factors change.

About Colabor
Colabor is a distributor and wholesaler of food and related products serving the hotel, restaurant and institutional markets or “HRI” in Quebec, Ontario and the Atlantic provinces, as well as the retail market (grocery stores and convenience stores). The Boucherville facility houses the group's head office and its sales operations. Colabor also operates other facilities in the province of Quebec where its distribution activities are carried out. Within its two operating segments, Colabor offers specialty food products such as fresh fish and seafood, meat, as well as food and related products through its Broadline activities.

For further information :

Pierre Blanchette
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Colabor Group Inc.
450-449-4911 ext. 1308
investors@colabor.com		Danielle Ste-Marie
Ste-Marie Strategy and Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
450-449-0026 ext. 1180


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about COLABOR GROUP INC.
07:31aNew Strategic and Modern Facilities for Colabor Group
GL
07:30aNew Strategic and Modern Facilities for Colabor Group
GL
07/22Transcript : Colabor Group Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/21Colabor Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended..
CI
07/21Colabor Group Second-Quarter Profit Edges Down Despite Sales Gains
MT
07/21Colabor Group Brief: Q2 Net earnings from continuing operations reac..
MT
07/21Colabor Group Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2022
GL
07/21Colabor Group Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2022
GL
07/21Colabor Group Brief: Q2 Sales increased by 27.4% to $138.0 million, ..
MT
07/14Colabor Announces the Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 554 M 405 M 405 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 42,6 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,4 M 52,9 M 52,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,21x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 649
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart COLABOR GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Colabor Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLABOR GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 CAD
Average target price 1,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 161%
Managers and Directors
Louis Frenette President & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Blanchette Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Warren J. White Chairman
Michel Delisle Vice President-Information Technology
Bernard Carrier Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLABOR GROUP INC.4.41%53
WALMART INC.-9.50%361 292
SYSCO CORPORATION-6.10%37 331
KROGER0.42%32 533
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.97%27 010
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED8.69%26 615