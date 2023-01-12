Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Colas
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE   FR0000121634

COLAS

(RE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:48:33 2023-01-12 am EST
115.00 EUR   -0.86%
05:40aColas : Magazine Routes n°48
PU
2022Colas : CP - Ligne 1 du Métro d'Abidjan - Signature d'un nouvel avenant au contrat, permettant le démarrage des travaux
PU
2022Colas : PR - Line 1 of the Abidjan Metro - Construction works are launched with the signature of a new amendment to the contract
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colas : Magazine Routes n°48

01/12/2023 | 05:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROUTES#48

FA L L / W I N T E R 2 0 2 2 - 2 0 2 3

FREEZE-FRAME

THE CAMPAIGN

IN VIDEO

FAMILY FIRST!

As the global labor market is undergoing unprecedented changes, Colas' recruitment needs are growing: more than 6,000 positions are to be filled. In France, a campaign was launched to recruit 3,000 new employees, highlighting the Group's strongpoints: a family spirit, a joy in learning and passing on expertise, as well as opportunities for career development. Thank you to the Colas employees who lent their faces to the campaign for the occasion!

1

CONTENTS

P. 7

PANORAMA

Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world: that is Colas' mission. The Group's action involves connecting communities

and facilitating exchanges

for the world of today

and tomorrow.

We head to Côte d'Ivoire

to explore the Route

de l'Est project to upgrade and reinforce a major traffic corridor in order to support the region's long-term development.

Also on the itinerary are trips

to Lyon, France, Reykjavik, Iceland, Edmonton, Canada, Waksmund, Poland, Sydney, Australia, and

a host of other destinations where

Colas' teams have won new

contracts, are carrying out projects

or have just delivered them.

CONTENTS IN VIDEO

P. 23

FOCUS

Colas is committed

to and operates within

the framework of its corporate

social responsibility (CSR) policy aimed at meeting the expectations of its stakeholders: customers, employees, partners, investors, users, etc.

The Focus in this issue

is on safety, one of Colas' eight CSR commitments: consolidating our health and safety culture, to protect lives. The safety

of employees and third parties has

long been a major priority

for the Group, whose ambition is

to become the benchmark company in its sector. The development of a Group safety culture, the introduction of prevention rules shared by all the Group's companies worldwide and the minimization of risks for employees benefit the entire Colas ecosystem (subcontractors, users, residents, etc.).

P. 39

WIDE ANGLE

Colas derived its name

from a disruptive innovation and, ever since, the company has cultivated a pioneering spirit enabling it to provide solutions addressing the major challenges facing the world of today and tomorrow.

Its ambition: to be the world

leader in innovative, sustainable

mobility solutions.

Wide angle highlights the

opportunities offered to Colas by

the digital revolution. The

acceleration of the Group's digital

transformation represents

a strategic development priority.

Driven by new technologies and big data, this in-depth transformation concerns processes, tools, industries, working methods, etc. It opens the way for new services and new professions, while helping to improve quality

and competitiveness, manage the decarbonization of activities, reinforce the Group's global dimension and enhance

its collective intelligence.

2

EDITORIAL

FRÉDÉRIC GARDÈS,

Chairman & CEO, Colas

"TO NAVIGATE THE CHALLENGES OF A FAST-CHANGING WORLD, COLAS CAN COUNT ON ITS STRONGPOINTS."

"Despite the challenging global geopolitical and economic environment, Colas is holding up well! After a first half year 2022 impacted by soaring inflation - worse in some markets than others - the situation has stabilized. We have now returned

to the performance levels we have come to expect.

Going beyond the current context, it may well be that the world we are facing is more complicated than in recent decades, because of climate change if nothing else. But we have a number of strongpoints to help us navigate these changes. I'd like to start by paying tribute to the commitment and energy of our people. Secondly, our activities meet essential needs and,

if recession hits, they are well placed to benefit from government stimulus packages. Our global footprint is also a major asset since not every market is exposed to the same pressure at any given time.

Our decentralized model gives us considerable agility, with decisions made locally, at the same time supported by the Group's size and strength.

Our solid financial foundations mean that we can continue to seize opportunities, one example being the recent acquisition of the Hasselmann Group,

a railway specialist, in Germany. Lastly, among our other strengths, our bitumen strategy has proved to be exactly what's needed to help avoid shortages.

So, as Colas has already demonstrated throughout its history and again as recently as the Covid pandemic, we have the capacity to overcome a crisis… but on one condition! We can't go to sleep on the job! We must continue to evolve, adapt and remain agile."

3

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 10:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COLAS
05:40aColas : Magazine Routes n°48
PU
2022Colas : CP - Ligne 1 du Métro d'Abidjan - Signature d'un nouvel avenant au contrat, permet..
PU
2022Colas : PR - Line 1 of the Abidjan Metro - Construction works are launched with the signat..
PU
2022Colas : The Voies Lyonnaises cycling network gets off to a great start
PU
2022Colas : Publication mensuelle du nombre d'actions composant le capital et du nombre total ..
PU
2022Circular Economy : Colas launches construction waste recycling network
PU
2022Colas : Results at end-September 2022
PU
2022Cost uncertainty blurs road ahead for Bouygues' Colas
RE
2022Colas : CP Colas - Résultats à fin septembre 2022
PU
2022Iceland : Recycling to improve roads
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 15 309 M 16 460 M 16 460 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,17%
Capitalization 3 786 M 4 071 M 4 071 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 55 411
Free-Float 2,46%
Chart COLAS
Duration : Period :
Colas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 116,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Jean Pierre Gardès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Eric Haentjens Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Emmanuel Rollin Chief Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Catherine Ronge Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLAS-0.85%4 071
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD-4.32%7 453
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED3.94%2 221
SHANDONG HI-SPEED ROAD&BRIDGE GROUP CO., LTD.-0.29%1 579
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.5.51%1 485
G R INFRAPROJECTS LIMITED4.83%1 464