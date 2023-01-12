Colas : Magazine Routes n°48

As the global labor market is undergoing unprecedented changes, Colas' recruitment needs are growing: more than 6,000 positions are to be filled. In France, a campaign was launched to recruit 3,000 new employees, highlighting the Group's strongpoints: a family spirit, a joy in learning and passing on expertise, as well as opportunities for career development. Thank you to the Colas employees who lent their faces to the campaign for the occasion!
1
CONTENTS
P. 7
PANORAMA
Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world: that is Colas' mission. The Group's action involves connecting communities
and facilitating exchanges
for the world of today
and tomorrow.
We head to Côte d'Ivoire
to explore the Route
de l'Est project to upgrade and reinforce a major traffic corridor in order to support the region's long-term development.
Also on the itinerary are trips
to Lyon, France, Reykjavik, Iceland, Edmonton, Canada, Waksmund, Poland, Sydney, Australia, and
social responsibility (CSR) policy aimed at meeting the expectations of its stakeholders: customers, employees, partners, investors, users, etc.
The Focus in this issue
is on safety, one of Colas' eight CSR commitments: consolidating our health and safety culture, to protect lives. The safety
of employees and third parties has
long been a major priority
for the Group, whose ambition is
to become the benchmark company in its sector. The development of a Group safety culture, the introduction of prevention rules shared by all the Group's companies worldwide and the minimization of risks for employees benefit the entire Colas ecosystem (subcontractors, users, residents, etc.).
P. 39
WIDE ANGLE
Colas derived its name
from a disruptive innovation and, ever since, the company has cultivated a pioneering spirit enabling it to provide solutions addressing the major challenges facing the world of today and tomorrow.
Its ambition: to be the world
leader in innovative, sustainable
mobility solutions.
Wide angle highlights the
opportunities offered to Colas by
the digital revolution. The
acceleration of the Group's digital
transformation represents
a strategic development priority.
Driven by new technologies and big data, this in-depth transformation concerns processes, tools, industries, working methods, etc. It opens the way for new services and new professions, while helping to improve quality
and competitiveness, manage the decarbonization of activities, reinforce the Group's global dimension and enhance
its collective intelligence.
2
EDITORIAL
FRÉDÉRIC GARDÈS,
Chairman & CEO, Colas
"TO NAVIGATE THE CHALLENGES OF A FAST-CHANGING WORLD, COLAS CAN COUNT ON ITS STRONGPOINTS."
"Despite the challenging global geopolitical and economic environment, Colas is holding up well! After a first half year 2022 impacted by soaring inflation - worse in some markets than others - the situation has stabilized. We have now returned
to the performance levels we have come to expect.
Going beyond the current context, it may well be that the world we are facing is more complicated than in recent decades, because of climate change if nothing else. But we have a number of strongpoints to help us navigate these changes. I'd like to start by paying tribute to the commitment and energy of our people. Secondly, our activities meet essential needs and,
if recession hits, they are well placed to benefit from government stimulus packages. Our global footprint is also a major asset since not every market is exposed to the same pressure at any given time.
Our decentralized model gives us considerable agility, with decisions made locally, at the same time supported by the Group's size and strength.
Our solid financial foundations mean that we can continue to seize opportunities, one example being the recent acquisition of the Hasselmann Group,
a railway specialist, in Germany. Lastly, among our other strengths, our bitumen strategy has proved to be exactly what's needed to help avoid shortages.
So, as Colas has already demonstrated throughout its history and again as recently as the Covid pandemic, we have the capacity to overcome a crisis… but on one condition! We can't go to sleep on the job! We must continue to evolve, adapt and remain agile."