Colas : Magazine Routes n°48

P. 7 PANORAMA Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world: that is Colas' mission. The Group's action involves connecting communities and facilitating exchanges for the world of today and tomorrow. We head to Côte d'Ivoire to explore the Route de l'Est project to upgrade and reinforce a major traffic corridor in order to support the region's long-term development. Also on the itinerary are trips to Lyon, France, Reykjavik, Iceland, Edmonton, Canada, Waksmund, Poland, Sydney, Australia, and a host of other destinations where Colas' teams have won new contracts, are carrying out projects or have just delivered them. CONTENTS IN VIDEO

P. 23 FOCUS Colas is committed to and operates within the framework of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy aimed at meeting the expectations of its stakeholders: customers, employees, partners, investors, users, etc. The Focus in this issue is on safety, one of Colas' eight CSR commitments: consolidating our health and safety culture, to protect lives. The safety of employees and third parties has long been a major priority for the Group, whose ambition is to become the benchmark company in its sector. The development of a Group safety culture, the introduction of prevention rules shared by all the Group's companies worldwide and the minimization of risks for employees benefit the entire Colas ecosystem (subcontractors, users, residents, etc.).