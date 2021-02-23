Colas : Rail will participate in the construction of two new lines of the Casablanca tramway

The first contract, awarded by the local development company Casablanca Transport en Site Aménagé SA (Casa Transport SA), involves the electrification of both new lines. The T3 and T4 lines will help strengthen the public transport network of the most populous city in Morocco, with over 4 million inhabitants. Line T3 will serve 20 stations over a 14km-long double-track platform, and line T4, with its 12.5km-long double-track platform, will serve 19 stations.

This contract, worth €24 million, involves the design, construction and commissioning of 25km of overhead contact line, as well as the provision of power supply systems, with the installation of 21 electrical substations.

Colas Rail also won a second contract, which involves the laying of 14km of track and 11 switches and crossings on section 3, located in the city centre of Casablanca, for both future tramway lines.

This second contract amounts to €10 million.

'We are providing our client with a team of experts that have been working on similar projects in Morocco for over ten years. From the design office to the works engineers and to support functions, such as QHSE, this new project will be led by a fully Moroccan management team.' Youssef NAIMI, Director of Colas Rail Morocco.

Established in Morocco since 2008, Colas Rail has participated in all the tramway construction projects carried out in the country, including lines 1 and 2 of the Rabat-Salé tramway and its extensions, as well as lines T1 and T2 of the Casablanca tramway (first contract for tracks and platforms and a second for overhead contact lines, power systems and electrical substations).

These two new contracts, which are part of a public transport project, confirm Colas Rail's positioning as a leading player in the field of sustainable and responsible mobility solutions.