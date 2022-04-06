Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Colas
  6. News
  7. Summary
COLAS

(RE)
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/06 04:10:02 am EDT
120 EUR    --.--%
05:02aCOLAS : The year in review 2021
PU
04/01GreenFirst Forest Products Hires Alfred Colas as Chief Financial Officer
MT
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
Colas : The year in review 2021

04/06/2022 | 05:02am EDT
WE OPEN THE WAY 2021

our origin

Colas was created in 1929 to rise to a new challenge: exploiting a patented breakthrough bitumen emulsion innovation called Cold Asphalt.

our action

Connecting communities and fostering exchanges for the world of today and tomorrow.

our mission

Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world.

our ambition

Being the world leader in innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.

We OpeN the WaY

by caring,by sharing,by daring.

Roads

Construction and maintenance of roads and highways, airport runways, city streets, urban development, reserved-lane public transport (tramways, bus rapid transit), ports, industrial sites, logistic platforms, shopping centers, parking areas, leisure facilities, environmental development, civil engineering, building (including deconstruction), as well as road safety equipment, marking, signaling, and traﬃc management.

Construction materials

Production, distribution, sale and recycling of aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, bitumen.

Railways

Design and engineering of large complex projects, construction, renewal, maintenance of railway networks (high-speed lines, traditional track, tramways, subways).

Colas also operates in the

Water & Energy Transport sector.

UNITED STATES Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Florida Georgia Illinois Missouri Nebraska New York Ohio

28%

of revenue

North america

7,900 employees

Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Virginia Wyoming

CANADA Alberta

British Columbia Manitoba

New Brunswick Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon

46%

of revenue

france

29,100 employees

MAINLAND FRANCE

OVERSEAS FRANCE French Guiana Guadeloupe Martinique Mayotte Reunion Island

19%

of revenue

7%

rest of the world

of revenue

Mauritius Morocco Qatar Senegal South Africa

8,600 employees

AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST, INDIAN OCEAN Algeria

Benin

Côte d'Ivoire Egypt Gabon Madagascar

United Arab Emirates

ASIA, OCEANIA Australia Cambodia China India Indonesia Malaysia

New Caledonia

New Zealand Philippines

(since December 2021)

Singapore

South Korea Thailand Vietnam

SOUTH AMERICA Chile

Peru Venezuela

europe (excluding france)

11,300 employees

EUROPE

(EXCLUDING FRANCE)

Austria

Belgium Croatia

Czech Republic Denmark

Finland (since December 2021) Greenland

Hungary Iceland Ireland Isle of Man Italy Netherlands Poland Romania Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland United Kingdom

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 3 917 M 4 280 M 4 280 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 55 411
Free-Float 2,43%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Gardès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Emmanuel Rollin Chief Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Catherine Ronge Independent Director
Stéphanie Rivoal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLAS-5.14%4 280
SICHUAN ROAD & BRIDGE CO.,LTD-11.96%7 954
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED6.78%4 166
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LIMITED16.64%2 126
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-9.72%1 395
RAITO KOGYO CO., LTD.-1.51%807