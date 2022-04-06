Colas : The year in review 2021

WE OPEN THE WAY 2021
our origin
Colas was created in 1929 to rise to a new challenge: exploiting a patented breakthrough bitumen emulsion innovation called Cold Asphalt.
our action
Connecting communities and fostering exchanges for the world of today and tomorrow.
our mission
Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world.
our ambition
Being the world leader in innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.
We OpeN the WaY
by caring,by sharing,by daring.
Roads
Construction and maintenance of roads and highways, airport runways, city streets, urban development, reserved-lane public transport (tramways, bus rapid transit), ports, industrial sites, logistic platforms, shopping centers, parking areas, leisure facilities, environmental development, civil engineering, building (including deconstruction), as well as road safety equipment, marking, signaling, and traﬃc management.
Construction materials
Production, distribution, sale and recycling of aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, bitumen.
Railways
Design and engineering of large complex projects, construction, renewal, maintenance of railway networks (high-speed lines, traditional track, tramways, subways).
Colas also operates in the
Water & Energy Transport sector.
UNITED STATES Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Florida Georgia Illinois Missouri Nebraska New York Ohio
28%
of revenue
North america
7,900 employees
Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Virginia Wyoming
CANADA Alberta
British Columbia Manitoba
New Brunswick Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon
46%
of revenue
france
29,100 employees
MAINLAND FRANCE
OVERSEAS FRANCE French Guiana Guadeloupe Martinique Mayotte Reunion Island
19%
of revenue
rest of the world
of revenue
Mauritius Morocco Qatar Senegal South Africa
8,600 employees
AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST, INDIAN OCEAN Algeria
Benin
Côte d'Ivoire Egypt Gabon Madagascar
United Arab Emirates
ASIA, OCEANIA Australia Cambodia China India Indonesia Malaysia
New Caledonia
New Zealand Philippines
(since December 2021)
Singapore
South Korea Thailand Vietnam
SOUTH AMERICA Chile
Peru Venezuela
europe (excluding france)
11,300 employees
EUROPE
(EXCLUDING FRANCE)
Austria
Belgium Croatia
Czech Republic Denmark
Finland (since December 2021) Greenland
Hungary Iceland Ireland Isle of Man Italy Netherlands Poland Romania Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland United Kingdom