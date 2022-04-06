Colas : The year in review 2021

WE OPEN THE WAY 2021

our origin

Colas was created in 1929 to rise to a new challenge: exploiting a patented breakthrough bitumen emulsion innovation called Cold Asphalt.

our action

Connecting communities and fostering exchanges for the world of today and tomorrow.

our mission

Designing, building and maintaining sustainable transport infrastructure from our local roots, around the world.

our ambition

Being the world leader in innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.

We OpeN the WaY

by caring,by sharing,by daring.

Roads

Construction and maintenance of roads and highways, airport runways, city streets, urban development, reserved-lane public transport (tramways, bus rapid transit), ports, industrial sites, logistic platforms, shopping centers, parking areas, leisure facilities, environmental development, civil engineering, building (including deconstruction), as well as road safety equipment, marking, signaling, and traﬃc management.

Construction materials

Production, distribution, sale and recycling of aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, bitumen.

Railways

Design and engineering of large complex projects, construction, renewal, maintenance of railway networks (high-speed lines, traditional track, tramways, subways).

Colas also operates in the

Water & Energy Transport sector.

UNITED STATES Alaska Arkansas California Colorado Florida Georgia Illinois Missouri Nebraska New York Ohio

28%

of revenue

North america

7,900 employees

Pennsylvania South Carolina South Dakota Virginia Wyoming

CANADA Alberta

British Columbia Manitoba

New Brunswick Northwest Territories Nova Scotia Nunavut Ontario Quebec Saskatchewan Yukon

46%

of revenue

france

29,100 employees

MAINLAND FRANCE

OVERSEAS FRANCE French Guiana Guadeloupe Martinique Mayotte Reunion Island

19%

of revenue

7%

rest of the world

of revenue

Mauritius Morocco Qatar Senegal South Africa

8,600 employees

AFRICA, MIDDLE EAST, INDIAN OCEAN Algeria

Benin

Côte d'Ivoire Egypt Gabon Madagascar

United Arab Emirates

ASIA, OCEANIA Australia Cambodia China India Indonesia Malaysia

New Caledonia

New Zealand Philippines

(since December 2021)

Singapore

South Korea Thailand Vietnam

SOUTH AMERICA Chile

Peru Venezuela

europe (excluding france)

11,300 employees

EUROPE

(EXCLUDING FRANCE)

Austria

Belgium Croatia

Czech Republic Denmark

Finland (since December 2021) Greenland

Hungary Iceland Ireland Isle of Man Italy Netherlands Poland Romania Slovakia Slovenia Switzerland United Kingdom