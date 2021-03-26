Colas : The 2020 annual report is now available in french

Colas hereby announces that its 2020 Annual Report in French was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report in French includes the following documents in particular:

- the information as stipulated in article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the AMF;

- the extra-financial performance declaration as well as the independent third-party audit report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the description of the share buyback program.

The 2020 Annual Report in French is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.colas.com/fr/finance/informations-reglementees/

The English language version of the 2020 Annual Report will also be available shortly on the Company's website.