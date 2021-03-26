Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Colas    RE   FR0000121634

COLAS

(RE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Colas : The 2020 annual report is now available in french

03/26/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Colas hereby announces that its 2020 Annual Report in French was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 26, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report in French includes the following documents in particular:

- the information as stipulated in article 222-3 of the General Regulation of the AMF;

- the extra-financial performance declaration as well as the independent third-party audit report;

- the report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance;

- the description of the share buyback program.

The 2020 Annual Report in French is available on the Company's website at:

https://www.colas.com/fr/finance/informations-reglementees/

The English language version of the 2020 Annual Report will also be available shortly on the Company's website.

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 17:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLAS
01:37pCOLAS  : The 2020 annual report is now available in french
PU
03/21In India, Reliance Retail's private labels revolution spooks global consumer ..
RE
03/02Wall Street ends lower, tech stocks retreat
RE
03/02COLAS  : Appointment Muriel Voisin
PU
03/02British grocery sales soar 15% on lockdown boost
RE
02/25COLAS  : Track renewal on the Besançon – La Chaux-de-Fonds railway Line in..
PU
02/23COLAS  : Janvier 2021 / Half-year liquidity contract statement
PU
02/23COLAS  : Rail will participate in the construction of two new lines of the Casab..
PU
02/18COLAS  : Information meeting - February 18, 2021
PU
02/18COLAS  : Fiscal year 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 297 M 14 507 M 14 507 M
Net income 2020 94,0 M 111 M 111 M
Net Debt 2020 438 M 517 M 517 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,9x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 3 867 M 4 555 M 4 562 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,39x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 59 397
Free-Float 2,62%
Chart COLAS
Duration : Period :
Colas Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLAS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frédéric Gardès Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Martine Gavelle Independent Director
Catherine Ronge Independent Director
Olivier Bouygues Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLAS-4.05%4 751
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED2.10%4 936
SHANGHAI TUNNEL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.0.00%2 597
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.-8.97%1 715
CHINA CAMC ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-5.92%1 355
DILIP BUILDCON LIMITED42.53%1 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ