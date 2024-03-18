Colas wins contract from SNCF Réseau
The contract is for four firm years to modernize 209 km of track, plus three optional years for the remaining 222 km.
A total of 3.5 million tons of ballast will be renewed on 431 km of track. Consignment, catenary and signalling operations will also be carried out.
"In this way, we will be helping to improve regularity and increase the frequency of train movements on the tracks of the French rail network", commented Jean-François Milleron, Managing Director France Europe Colas Rail.
