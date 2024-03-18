Colas wins contract from SNCF Réseau

Colas Rail has announced that it has been selected by SNCF Réseau, alongside TSO, to carry out ballast renewal in mechanized mode on the Atlantique Nord and Paris Sud-Est high-speed lines, at a cost of 200 million euros.



The contract is for four firm years to modernize 209 km of track, plus three optional years for the remaining 222 km.



A total of 3.5 million tons of ballast will be renewed on 431 km of track. Consignment, catenary and signalling operations will also be carried out.



"In this way, we will be helping to improve regularity and increase the frequency of train movements on the tracks of the French rail network", commented Jean-François Milleron, Managing Director France Europe Colas Rail.





