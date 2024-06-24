Paris, June 24, 2024

Colas wins seven road maintenance contracts

in Finland

Destia, the Finnish subsidiary of Colas, has been awarded seven multi-year road maintenance contracts by the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency. Work will start on 1 October 2024. The total value of the contracts is 78.5 million Euros.

Of these seven contracts, six are for five years and one for six years. Destia will be providing road maintenance in two new regions in the country, while continuing this activity in five other regions. Destia will be responsible for their annual upkeep, including winter maintenance and upkeep of the surrounding areas, including drainage systems, traffic signs and green space management.

These multi-year contracts will help to improve the quality of the roads and thus meet the needs of users by ensuring traffic flow and safety.

These contracts illustrate Destia's expertise in road maintenance services. The Destia teams are proud to use their expertise to carry out these works, which will help to ensure that Finnish traffic flows smoothly and safely, says Francis Grass, Executive Vice President, (Europe, Middle East, Africa) at Colas.

Destia is the leading provider of transport infrastructure maintenance services in Finland, currently responsible for 33 of the 79 road maintenance contracts. Regular maintenance of road networks improves safety for users and avoids the additional costs associated with complete infrastructure reconstruction.

Colas, a subsidiary of the Bouygues Group, has one mission: to imagine, build and maintain sustainable transport infrastructure. Backed by a network of 1000 construction business units and 3,000 material production units in more than 50 countries on five continents, the Group's 65,000 employees act locally to connect communities and foster exchanges for today and tomorrow. Colas' ambition is to be the world leader in innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.

In 2023, consolidated revenue at Colas totaled €16 billion (60% outside of France).