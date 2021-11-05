Log in
Paris' 15th arrondissement and Colas report positive feedback for the innovative Flowell solution

11/05/2021 | 11:48am EDT
Better user safety

Comprised of panels with LEDs encapsulated in a substrate that are then glued to the roadway, the solution has been installed on a dangerous crosswalk over an access ramp to the Paris ring road at the Porte de Sèvres.

Since the trial began, 94% of vehicles have yielded to allow pedestrians to cross, a 27-point increase compared to figures prior to the installation of Flowell. And 55% of those vehicles stop at least 2 meters before the crosswalk, also an increase of 27 points.

As for the pedestrians themselves, 87% said they felt safe or safer when crossing thanks to Flowell, compared to 59% before the trial. And people with disabilities reported that it felt safer to have a clearer delimitation of the crossing area and increased vigilance thanks to the light-emitting stripes.

These results are based on quantitative and qualitative studies carried out by independent private companies, analyzed with Cerema (Centre d'études et d'expertise sur les risques, l'environnement, la mobilité et l'aménagement).

The 15th arrondissement and Colas: a joint project

The Porte de Sèvres trial is part of a more global approach to prepare for Flowell to fit with current regulations, prior to commercialization. The aim of these experiments is to test Flowell in different environments (rural roads, towns, complex intersections in big cities), to propose a made to measure solution that improves user safety and better city living.

Flowell is an innovative solution developed by Colas in partnership with CEA Tech. It is based on an upgradeable light-emitting signaling system that is easy to install and can bear all types of traffic, making it possible to adapt streets and roads for every type of mobility at any moment.

This project was three years in the making, and was co-financed by the 15th arrondissement and Colas. It is testing one of the most complex Parisian intersections in terms of traffic management, sharing of public space and safety.

"The 15th arrondissement is open to experiments that help make for better city living for the people who work there and the people who live there. We hope that this first trial with Flowell will reinforce the impact of traffic lights to help improve safety for all users of public spaces", declares Philippe Goujon, Mayor of the 15th arrondissement of Paris.

"Flowell provides multiple services to communities. In the 15th arrondissement of Paris, the innovative solution is proving its worth by fostering better compliance with traffic regulations and improving road safety", underlines Thierry Méline, Managing Director of Colas France, French Overseas and the Indian Ocean.

Disclaimer

Colas SA published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:47:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
