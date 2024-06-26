CORPORATE

PRESENTATION

B B V A 1 3 t h A n n u a l C o n f e r e n c e J u n e 2 0 2 4

ABOUT US

COLBUN AT A GLANCE

INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)

53%

41%

6%

Thermoelectric

Hydroelectric

Solar

MARKET SHARE1

3.2

746

53

TWh

Generated

Suppliers

Clients

34% 30%

6% 15%

15%

Enel

Kallpa

19%

Enel

35%

Engie

Aes Andes

16% Electroperú

Engie

Others

5%

15%

10%

Others

Energy

OWNERSHIP (%)

50%

17%

23%

10%

Matte

Pension

Free

Angelini

Group

Funds

Float

Group

Note: Figures as of Mar24 LTM.

1 Note: In terms of generation.

12.8

3.335

348

96

TWh

Generated

Suppliers

Clients

Clients with

Energy

Energy Solutions

For information about Colbun's Boards of Directors go to Annexes slide 17.

2

OUR 2030 STRATEGY

OUR VALUES

Lead

responsibly

Act consistently

Leave a positive footprint

Integrative

purpose

Care about people

Work with

passion

Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers

WE ADD

VALUE TO:

Core business

Expand our limits

New businesses

Asset

24/7 Renewable

Customers

Energy Solutions Growth and

Water

Green Hydrogen

Optimization

Energy

+ Enabling

International

in the energy

Transmission

Diversification

STRATEGIC

transition

PILLARS

Efficiency and

Growth

Customer

Loyalty and

Chile, Peru+

Desalination,

Domestic market

Flexibility

centric

complement to

Other countries

conduction and

and export

Large, medium

the value

Proactive

industrial

and small

proposition

approach

treatment

APPROCHES

customers

Commercial excellence

Personnel

Excellence in

New markets

Financing structure that

HOW TO

Control And Data Acquisition

and differentiating

developmentSupervisoryregulatoryControlmanagementAnd Data Acquisitioncapabilities

maximizes value creation

DO IT?

delivery model

development

and minimizes risks

Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)

Innovation

For information about Colbun's Asset Optimization go to Annexes slide 18.

For information about Colbun's Expand our limits pilar go to Annexes slide 19. For information about Colbun's New business pilar go to Annexes slide 20.

For information about Colbun's Sustainable develop go to Annexes slide 21.

3

MARKET CONDITIONS

UPDATE

INSTALLED CAPACITY

LTM GENERATION

DEMAND GROWTH

GW

GWh

12 months average %

USMARGINAL$/MWh COST

MARGINAL COST

US$/MWh

4%

20%

12%

84,441

GWh

SEN

35 GW

+ 5.4% y/y

16%

31% Hydro

Coal

Gas and LNG

Diesel

Wind

Solar

17%

Others

8%

6%

4%

2%

1.3%

0%

2023

2024

260

210

160

110

60

10

Alto Jahuel

Cardones

Puerto Montt

63

52

49

20232024

11%

8%

6%

4%

3.6%

260

210

160

110

Santa Rosa

SEIN

48,913

14 GW

GWh

45%

+ 2.2% y/y

Hydro

LNG

Others

44%

2%

0%

20232024

60

10

31

20232024

Note: All figures as of Mar24.

For more information regarding the pipeline of projects in Chile and Peru go to Annexes slide 20 and 21. For more information about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes slide 22.

For more information of the System's decoupling go to Annexes slide 23.

For more information of the Market's regulations go to Annexes slide 24.

4

MARKET CONDITIONS

HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE

ACCUMULATED RAINFALLS (mm)

COLBUN RESERVOIR LEVEL (m.a.s.l)

437

Aconcagua

Maule

Laja

Bío Bío

Chapo

Apr-MayApr-May

2023 Av.Year

+34mm +92mm

+56% <+100%

-29mm +44mm

-7% +13%

+60mm +79mm

+17% +24%

+89mm +159mm

+17% +36%

-54mm +197mm

-7% +39%

419

2023

2024

410

Max

397

Min

HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)

4

SEN 2023

SEN 2024

3.5

Colbun 2023

Colbun 2024

3

2.5

2

1.5

1

0.5

0

Jan

Febr

Mar

Apr

May

TOTAL (TWh)

Jan-MayJan-May Var (%)

2023

2024

SEN

6.2

9.2

48%

.

Note: All figures as of May24.

For more details about Colbun´s hydrological conditions go to Annexes slide 25.

COLBUN

1.6

2.5

56%

5

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS

COLBUN'S PPAS BACKED BY

GENERATION (TWh) 2

1

LNG (ADP) 1 - firm

supply contract

For up to 1 combined cycle

11.6

11.9

11.4

Gas

until Jul24

10.9

10.3

9.8

Coal

FLEXIBLE GAS

2

Argentine NG - firm

Wind

CONTRACTS

supply contracts

Solar

For up to 1 combined cycle

Hydro

until Dec24

Regulated PPA

3

Unregulated PPA

Gas purchases in the spot

market

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 1Q24 LTM

In case of dry conditions

1 Note: Annual Delivery Program (ADP).

2 Note: Considers energy purchases from third parties.

6

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS

1. PPAs PROFILE1

TWh

15

12

9

6

3

0

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Mining

Forestry

Others

Regulated

2. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION

3. ENERGY SERVICES

8

YEARS

Average life

690

GWh

85

GWh 46

12

1,391

972 GWh GWh

79

62

7,772

Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification

4,490

GWh

GWh

Energy Management Systems

107

Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services

92

Utility Bill Management

N° of Clients

Distributed PV Energy

Real State Electrification

x47

x19

x12

x10

x2

x1

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Note: All figures as of Mar24.

Electromobility

1 Note: Industries participatin in terms of physical sales (GWh/year).

x1

7

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

NEW CONTRACTS SIGNED

NEW ENERGY / CAPACITY 2023 - 2024

2024-2025: 230 GWh per year

2026-2035: 650 GWh per year

Chile

3.5

TWh

2024-2035: 280 GWh per year

New energy

2025-2040: 912 GWh per year1.

Peru

per year

363 MW

2026-2040: 1,100 GWh per year

2024-2034: 114 MW per year

New capacity

per year

1 Note: Associated to Centinela Project.

Note: As of Mar24.

8

OUR PIPELINE OF PROJECTS

GROWTH IN RENEWABLE INSTALLED CAPACITY

PROGRESS

820 MW

1,813 MW1+ 550kv

Preliminary

Feasibility

STAGE

studies

NAYLAMP

238 MW

BAYÓVAR 660 MW

816 MW

3,189 MW

Construction

Environmentally

approved

HORIZONTE

816 MW + 180 MW

PROGRESS

INTI PACHA

STAGE

898 MW

938 MW

1, 2 & 3

Preliminary

Feasibility

studies

TRES QUEBRADAS

925 MW PV +

238 MW

400 MW STORAGE

CELDA SOLAR

DIEGO DE ALMAGRO

JUNQUILLOS

422 MW PV + 240 MW

200 MW STORAGE

473 MW

STORAGE

100 MW

ALGARROBAL

JARDÍN

PAPOSO

800 MW

400 MW PV

SOLAR

220

220 MW PV

260

802 MW PV

MW

CUATRO VIENTOS

+ 120 MW

MW

360 MW

+ 200 MW

STORAGE

STORAGE

PAMPA

300 MW

2.4 GW 2.4 GW

1.9 GW

1.3 GW 0.3 GW

1 Note: Considers Llullaillaco S/S.

Note: Figures considers maximum installed capacity for each project as of Jun24.

9

For more information regarding Colbun´s pipeline of projects go to Annexes slide 30 and 35.

OUR PIPELINE OF PROJECTS

HORIZONTE WIND FARM

1Q24

80% total progress

816 MW

68 turbines

2Q24

Out of 140

Total installed

each with 5.83

capacity

Estimated first

MW of

installed

energizing

capacity

CAPEX (US$ million)

668

405

1Q25

192

41

Estimated

30

commissioning

2021

2022

2023

1Q24

Total

Note: All figures as of Mar24.

10

