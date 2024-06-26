CORPORATE
PRESENTATION
B B V A 1 3 t h A n n u a l C o n f e r e n c e J u n e 2 0 2 4
ABOUT US
COLBUN AT A GLANCE
INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)
53%
41%
6%
Thermoelectric
Hydroelectric
Solar
MARKET SHARE1
3.2
746
53
TWh
Generated
Suppliers
Clients
34% 30%
6% 15%
15%
Enel
Kallpa
19%
Enel
35%
Engie
Aes Andes
16% Electroperú
Engie
Others
5%
15%
10%
Others
Energy
OWNERSHIP (%)
50%
17%
23%
10%
Matte
Pension
Free
Angelini
Group
Funds
Float
Group
Note: Figures as of Mar24 LTM.
1 Note: In terms of generation.
12.8
3.335
348
96
TWh
Generated
Suppliers
Clients
Clients with
Energy
Energy Solutions
For information about Colbun's Boards of Directors go to Annexes slide 17.
2
OUR 2030 STRATEGY
OUR VALUES
Lead
responsibly
Act consistently
Leave a positive footprint
Integrative
purpose
Care about people
Work with
passion
Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers
WE ADD
VALUE TO:
Core business
Expand our limits
New businesses
Asset
24/7 Renewable
Customers
Energy Solutions Growth and
Water
Green Hydrogen
Optimization
Energy
+ Enabling
International
in the energy
Transmission
Diversification
STRATEGIC
transition
PILLARS
•Efficiency and
•Growth
•Customer
•Loyalty and
•Chile, Peru+
•Desalination,
•Domestic market
Flexibility
centric
complement to
Other countries
conduction and
and export
•Large, medium
the value
•Proactive
industrial
and small
proposition
approach
treatment
APPROCHES
customers
Commercial excellence
Personnel
Excellence in
New markets
Financing structure that
HOW TO
Control And Data Acquisition
and differentiating
developmentSupervisoryregulatoryControlmanagementAnd Data Acquisitioncapabilities
maximizes value creation
DO IT?
delivery model
development
and minimizes risks
Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)
Innovation
For information about Colbun's Asset Optimization go to Annexes slide 18.
For information about Colbun's Expand our limits pilar go to Annexes slide 19. For information about Colbun's New business pilar go to Annexes slide 20.
For information about Colbun's Sustainable develop go to Annexes slide 21.
3
MARKET CONDITIONS
UPDATE
INSTALLED CAPACITY
LTM GENERATION
DEMAND GROWTH
GW
GWh
12 months average %
USMARGINAL$/MWh COST
MARGINAL COST
US$/MWh
4%
20%
12%
84,441
GWh
SEN
35 GW
+ 5.4% y/y
16%
31% Hydro
Coal
Gas and LNG
Diesel
Wind
Solar
17%
Others
8%
6%
4%
2%
1.3%
0%
2023
2024
260
210
160
110
60
10
Alto Jahuel
Cardones
Puerto Montt
63
52
49
20232024
11%
8%
6%
4%
3.6%
260
210
160
110
Santa Rosa
SEIN
48,913
14 GW
GWh
45%
+ 2.2% y/y
Hydro
LNG
Others
44%
2%
0%
20232024
60
10
31
20232024
Note: All figures as of Mar24.
For more information regarding the pipeline of projects in Chile and Peru go to Annexes slide 20 and 21. For more information about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes slide 22.
For more information of the System's decoupling go to Annexes slide 23.
For more information of the Market's regulations go to Annexes slide 24.
4
MARKET CONDITIONS
HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE
ACCUMULATED RAINFALLS (mm)
COLBUN RESERVOIR LEVEL (m.a.s.l)
437
Aconcagua
Maule
Laja
Bío Bío
Chapo
Apr-MayApr-May
2023 Av.Year
+34mm +92mm
+56% <+100%
-29mm +44mm
-7% +13%
+60mm +79mm
+17% +24%
+89mm +159mm
+17% +36%
-54mm +197mm
-7% +39%
419
2023
2024
410
Max
397
Min
HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)
4
SEN 2023
SEN 2024
3.5
Colbun 2023
Colbun 2024
3
2.5
2
1.5
1
0.5
0
Jan
Febr
Mar
Apr
May
TOTAL (TWh)
Jan-MayJan-May Var (%)
2023
2024
SEN
6.2
9.2
48%
.
Note: All figures as of May24.
For more details about Colbun´s hydrological conditions go to Annexes slide 25.
COLBUN
1.6
2.5
56%
5
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS
COLBUN'S PPAS BACKED BY
GENERATION (TWh) 2
1
LNG (ADP) 1 - firm
supply contract
For up to 1 combined cycle
11.6
11.9
11.4
Gas
until Jul24
10.9
10.3
9.8
Coal
FLEXIBLE GAS
2
Argentine NG - firm
Wind
CONTRACTS
supply contracts
Solar
For up to 1 combined cycle
Hydro
until Dec24
Regulated PPA
3
Unregulated PPA
Gas purchases in the spot
market
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 1Q24 LTM
In case of dry conditions
1 Note: Annual Delivery Program (ADP).
2 Note: Considers energy purchases from third parties.
6
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS
1. PPAs PROFILE1
TWh
15
12
9
6
3
0
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Mining
Forestry
Others
Regulated
2. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION
3. ENERGY SERVICES
8
YEARS
Average life
690
GWh
85
GWh 46
12
1,391
972 GWh GWh
79
62
7,772
Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification
4,490
GWh
GWh
Energy Management Systems
107
Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services
92
Utility Bill Management
N° of Clients
Distributed PV Energy
Real State Electrification
x47
x19
x12
x10
x2
x1
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Note: All figures as of Mar24.
Electromobility
1 Note: Industries participatin in terms of physical sales (GWh/year).
x1
7
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
NEW CONTRACTS SIGNED
NEW ENERGY / CAPACITY 2023 - 2024
2024-2025: 230 GWh per year
2026-2035: 650 GWh per year
Chile
3.5
TWh
2024-2035: 280 GWh per year
New energy
2025-2040: 912 GWh per year1.
Peru
per year
363 MW
2026-2040: 1,100 GWh per year
2024-2034: 114 MW per year
New capacity
per year
1 Note: Associated to Centinela Project.
Note: As of Mar24.
8
OUR PIPELINE OF PROJECTS
GROWTH IN RENEWABLE INSTALLED CAPACITY
PROGRESS
820 MW
1,813 MW1+ 550kv
Preliminary
Feasibility
STAGE
studies
NAYLAMP
238 MW
BAYÓVAR 660 MW
816 MW
3,189 MW
Construction
Environmentally
approved
HORIZONTE
816 MW + 180 MW
PROGRESS
INTI PACHA
STAGE
898 MW
938 MW
1, 2 & 3
Preliminary
Feasibility
studies
TRES QUEBRADAS
925 MW PV +
238 MW
400 MW STORAGE
CELDA SOLAR
DIEGO DE ALMAGRO
JUNQUILLOS
422 MW PV + 240 MW
200 MW STORAGE
473 MW
STORAGE
100 MW
ALGARROBAL
JARDÍN
PAPOSO
800 MW
400 MW PV
SOLAR
220
220 MW PV
260
802 MW PV
MW
CUATRO VIENTOS
+ 120 MW
MW
360 MW
+ 200 MW
STORAGE
STORAGE
PAMPA
300 MW
2.4 GW 2.4 GW
1.9 GW
1.3 GW 0.3 GW
1 Note: Considers Llullaillaco S/S.
Note: Figures considers maximum installed capacity for each project as of Jun24.
9
For more information regarding Colbun´s pipeline of projects go to Annexes slide 30 and 35.
OUR PIPELINE OF PROJECTS
HORIZONTE WIND FARM
1Q24
80% total progress
816 MW
68 turbines
2Q24
Out of 140
Total installed
each with 5.83
capacity
Estimated first
MW of
installed
energizing
capacity
CAPEX (US$ million)
668
405
1Q25
192
41
Estimated
30
commissioning
2021
2022
2023
1Q24
Total
Note: All figures as of Mar24.
10
