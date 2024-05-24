CORPORATE PRESENTATION

J . P . M o r g a n 1 5 t h A n n u a l C o n f e r e n c e - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 4

ABOUT US

Overview

1 INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)

2

3

45%

34%

17%

5%

Thermoelectric

Hydroelectric

Wind (1) Solar

MARKET SHARE (2)

Enel

19%

Kallpa

29%

30%

Colbun

Enel

32%

Engie

Aes Andes

16%

Engie

Electroperú

14%

7%

Fenix

16%

Others

11%

11% 15%

Others

OWNERSHIP (%)

50%

17%

23%

10%

Matte

Pension

Free

Angelini

Group

Funds

Float

Group

Note: All figures as of Dec23.

1 Note: Under construction.

2 Note: In terms of generation in the SEN in Chile and in the SEIN in Peru.

2

For more information about Colbun´s Boards of Directos go to Annexes slide 21.

OUR STRATEGY

Summary

WE ADD

VALUE TO:

STRATEGIC

PILLARS

HOW TO

DO IT?

PURPOSE: We transform energy, in balance with the planet, to fuel your projects and dreams

Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers

Core business

Expand our limits

New businesses

Asset

24/7

Customers

Energy

Growth and

Water

Green

Optimization

Renewable

Solutions +

International

Hydrogen

in the energy

Enabling

Diversification

transition

Energy

Transmission

Commercial excellence

Personnel

Excellence in

New markets

Financing structure that

and differentiating

development

regulatory

capabilities

maximizes value creation

delivery model

management

development

and minimizes risks

Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)

Innovation

3

MARKET CONDITIONS

Markets Update

INSTALLED CAPACITY

LTM GENERATION

GW

GWh

DEMAND GROWTH

12 months average %

MARGINAL COST

US$/MWh

3%

20%

29% Hydro

Coal

83,659

Gas and LNG

12%

Diesel

GWh

SEN

Wind

35 GW

1%

Solar

18%

+ 4.0% y/y

17%

Others

11%

58,393

Hydro

LNG

SEIN

45%

GWh

Others

14 GW

44%

+ 2.0% y/y

4%

2%1,0%

0%

-2%

2023

4,1%

2023

260

210

160

110

60

10

260

210

160

110

60

10

Alto Jahuel

Cardones

Puerto Montt

46

35

2023

Santa Rosa

31

2023

For more information regarding the pipeline of projects in Chile and Peru go to Annexes slide 22 and 23.

For more information Colbun´s generation conditions and about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes slide 24 to 26. Note: All figures as of Dec23.

4

MARKET CONDITIONS

Regulatory Framework

LATEST CHANGES

1. Price stabilization mechanism for regulated client tariffs

Aims to avoid electricity tariffs increases to regulated clients

PEC 1 US$1,350 million limit reached in Feb22

Colbun sold US$145 million under this mechanism

PEC 2 US$1,800 million limit

Colbun has sold US$103 million under this mechanism

UNDER DISCUSSION

1. Price stabilization mechanism for regulated client tariffs

PEC 3 Fund increase to US$5,500 million Limit payment date extension (from 2032 to 2035)

2. Decarbonization process

Aims to accelerate the decommission of coal-fired facilities

3. Storage System tender

For a max of 500 MW

First stage: infrastructure storage tender

Second stage: service storage tender

5

MARKET CONDITIONS

Hydrological conditions in Chile

HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)

SEN 2022

3

Colbun 2022 Colbun 2023

2,5

2

1,5

1

0,5

0

Jan Febr Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec

TOTAL (TWh)

Jan-Dec

Jan-Dec

Var (%)

2022

2023

SEN

20.3

23.9

18%

COLBUN

5.1

6.9

35%

COLBUN'S ANNUAL HYDRO GENERATION (TWh)

+ 1.7 TWh

v/s 2022

5.3

6,8

6,9

5,1

5,6

5,2

3,9

2006

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Last 5 years average

For more information of Colbun reservoir levels and hydro generation go to Annexes slide 27.

6

Note: All figures as of Dec23.

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

Enhancing our core business

1

FLEXIBLE GAS CONTRACTS

3

GENERATION VS COMMITMENTS

LNG (ADP) (1) - firm

supply contract

TWh

11.6

12.9

Gas

12

10.9

10.3

9.8

Coal

10

Wind

2

Argentine NG - firm

8

Solar

supply contract

6

Hydro

4

Regulated

PPA

2

Unregulated

PPA

Gas purchases in the spot

0

market

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

1 Note: Annual Delivery Programmed (ADP).

7

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

Enhancing our core business

1. SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY (1)

Retail

Agriculture

2. PPAs PROFILE

Health

3. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION

4,490

7,772

GWh

972

1,391

GWh

690

GWh

107

GWh

92

GWh

79

85

62

N° of Clients

46

GWh

12

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

4. ENERGY SERVICES

TWh

Regulated Customers

Unregulated Customers

7

15

YEARS

12

9

Average

6

life

3

0

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027

Note: All figures as of Dec23.

1 Note: In terms of physical sales (GWh/year).

Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification

x47

Energy Management Systems

x19

Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services

x12

Utility Bill Management

x10

Distributed PV Energy

x2

Real State Electrification

x1

Electromobility

x1

8

COMMERCIAL STRATEGY

New contracts signed

NEW POWER/CAPACITY 2023

1.5

76

Chile TWh

New energy

Supply

per year

contracts

363

20

Peru

MW

New capacity

Supply

per year

contracts

2024-2025: 230 GWh per year

2026-2035: 650 GWh per year

2024-2035: 280 GWh per year

1 2025-2040: 912 GWh per year

1 Note: Associated to Centinela Project.

2023: 121 MW per year

2024-2034: 114 MW per year

9

PIPELINE OF PROJECTS

24/7 Renewable Energy

INTI PACHA

HORIZONTE

1, 2 & 3

816 MW

925 MW PV

+ 400 - 500 MW

CELDA SOLAR

STORAGE

DIEGO DE ALMAGRO

420 MW PV

200 MW STORAGE

+ 240 MW

STORAGE

JARDÍN

STORAGE

600 MW

SOLAR

220

530 MW PV

MW

+ 200 MW

STORAGE

480 MW

2,568 MW

PROGRESS

Preliminary

Prefeasibility (1)

studies

STAGE

816 MW

1,731 MW

Construction

Environmentally

approved

JUNQUILLOS

360 MW

200 MW PV

260

360 MW

+ 128 MW

MW

CUATRO VIENTOS

STORAGE

2.0 GW

Wind farms

For more details go to Annexes slides 30 to 35.

1 Note: Considers BESS with environmental approval.

Note: Figure as of Jan24.

1.8 GW

1.8 GW

PV plants

Storage

10

