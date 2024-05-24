CORPORATE PRESENTATION
J . P . M o r g a n 1 5 t h A n n u a l C o n f e r e n c e - F e b r u a r y 2 0 2 4
ABOUT US
Overview
1 INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)
2
3
45%
34%
17%
5%
Thermoelectric
Hydroelectric
Wind (1) Solar
MARKET SHARE (2)
Enel
19%
Kallpa
29%
30%
Colbun
Enel
32%
Engie
Aes Andes
16%
Engie
Electroperú
14%
7%
Fenix
16%
Others
11%
11% 15%
Others
OWNERSHIP (%)
50%
17%
23%
10%
Matte
Pension
Free
Angelini
Group
Funds
Float
Group
Note: All figures as of Dec23.
1 Note: Under construction.
2 Note: In terms of generation in the SEN in Chile and in the SEIN in Peru.
2
For more information about Colbun´s Boards of Directos go to Annexes slide 21.
OUR STRATEGY
Summary
WE ADD
VALUE TO:
STRATEGIC
PILLARS
HOW TO
DO IT?
PURPOSE: We transform energy, in balance with the planet, to fuel your projects and dreams
Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers
Core business
Expand our limits
New businesses
Asset
24/7
Customers
Energy
Growth and
Water
Green
Optimization
Renewable
Solutions +
International
Hydrogen
in the energy
Enabling
Diversification
transition
Energy
Transmission
Commercial excellence
Personnel
Excellence in
New markets
Financing structure that
and differentiating
development
regulatory
capabilities
maximizes value creation
delivery model
management
development
and minimizes risks
Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)
Innovation
3
MARKET CONDITIONS
Markets Update
INSTALLED CAPACITY
LTM GENERATION
GW
GWh
DEMAND GROWTH
12 months average %
MARGINAL COST
US$/MWh
3%
20%
29% Hydro
Coal
83,659
Gas and LNG
12%
Diesel
GWh
SEN
Wind
35 GW
1%
Solar
18%
+ 4.0% y/y
17%
Others
11%
58,393
Hydro
LNG
SEIN
45%
GWh
Others
14 GW
44%
+ 2.0% y/y
4%
2%1,0%
0%
-2%
2023
4,1%
2023
260
210
160
110
60
10
260
210
160
110
60
10
Alto Jahuel
Cardones
Puerto Montt
46
35
2023
Santa Rosa
31
2023
For more information regarding the pipeline of projects in Chile and Peru go to Annexes slide 22 and 23.
For more information Colbun´s generation conditions and about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes slide 24 to 26. Note: All figures as of Dec23.
4
MARKET CONDITIONS
Regulatory Framework
LATEST CHANGES
1. Price stabilization mechanism for regulated client tariffs
Aims to avoid electricity tariffs increases to regulated clients
PEC 1 US$1,350 million limit reached in Feb22
Colbun sold US$145 million under this mechanism
PEC 2 US$1,800 million limit
Colbun has sold US$103 million under this mechanism
UNDER DISCUSSION
1. Price stabilization mechanism for regulated client tariffs
PEC 3 Fund increase to US$5,500 million Limit payment date extension (from 2032 to 2035)
2. Decarbonization process
Aims to accelerate the decommission of coal-fired facilities
3. Storage System tender
For a max of 500 MW
First stage: infrastructure storage tender
Second stage: service storage tender
5
MARKET CONDITIONS
Hydrological conditions in Chile
HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)
SEN 2022
3
Colbun 2022 Colbun 2023
2,5
2
1,5
1
0,5
0
Jan Febr Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec
TOTAL (TWh)
Jan-Dec
Jan-Dec
Var (%)
2022
2023
SEN
20.3
23.9
18%
COLBUN
5.1
6.9
35%
COLBUN'S ANNUAL HYDRO GENERATION (TWh)
+ 1.7 TWh
v/s 2022
5.3
6,8
6,9
5,1
5,6
5,2
3,9
2006
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Last 5 years average
For more information of Colbun reservoir levels and hydro generation go to Annexes slide 27.
6
Note: All figures as of Dec23.
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
Enhancing our core business
1
FLEXIBLE GAS CONTRACTS
3
GENERATION VS COMMITMENTS
LNG (ADP) (1) - firm
supply contract
TWh
11.6
12.9
Gas
12
10.9
10.3
9.8
Coal
10
Wind
2
Argentine NG - firm
8
Solar
supply contract
6
Hydro
4
Regulated
PPA
2
Unregulated
PPA
Gas purchases in the spot
0
market
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
1 Note: Annual Delivery Programmed (ADP).
7
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
Enhancing our core business
1. SEGMENTATION BY INDUSTRY (1)
Retail
Agriculture
2. PPAs PROFILE
Health
3. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION
4,490
7,772
GWh
972
1,391
GWh
690
GWh
107
GWh
92
GWh
79
85
62
N° of Clients
46
GWh
12
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4. ENERGY SERVICES
TWh
Regulated Customers
Unregulated Customers
7
15
YEARS
12
9
Average
6
life
3
0
2023 2024 2025 2026 2027
Note: All figures as of Dec23.
1 Note: In terms of physical sales (GWh/year).
Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification
x47
Energy Management Systems
x19
Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services
x12
Utility Bill Management
x10
Distributed PV Energy
x2
Real State Electrification
x1
Electromobility
x1
8
COMMERCIAL STRATEGY
New contracts signed
NEW POWER/CAPACITY 2023
1.5
76
Chile TWh
New energy
Supply
per year
contracts
363
20
Peru
MW
New capacity
Supply
per year
contracts
✓ 2024-2025: 230 GWh per year
✓ 2026-2035: 650 GWh per year
✓ 2024-2035: 280 GWh per year
1 ✓ 2025-2040: 912 GWh per year
1 Note: Associated to Centinela Project.
✓ 2023: 121 MW per year
✓ 2024-2034: 114 MW per year
9
PIPELINE OF PROJECTS
24/7 Renewable Energy
INTI PACHA
HORIZONTE
1, 2 & 3
816 MW
925 MW PV
+ 400 - 500 MW
CELDA SOLAR
STORAGE
DIEGO DE ALMAGRO
420 MW PV
200 MW STORAGE
+ 240 MW
STORAGE
JARDÍN
STORAGE
600 MW
SOLAR
220
530 MW PV
MW
+ 200 MW
STORAGE
480 MW
2,568 MW
PROGRESS
Preliminary
Prefeasibility (1)
studies
STAGE
816 MW
1,731 MW
Construction
Environmentally
approved
JUNQUILLOS
360 MW
200 MW PV
260
360 MW
+ 128 MW
MW
CUATRO VIENTOS
STORAGE
2.0 GW
Wind farms
For more details go to Annexes slides 30 to 35.
1 Note: Considers BESS with environmental approval.
Note: Figure as of Jan24.
1.8 GW
1.8 GW
PV plants
Storage
10
