ABOUT US
COLBUN AT A GLANCE
INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)
53%
41%
6%
Thermoelectric
Hydroelectric
Solar
MARKET SHARE1
Enel
Kallpa
19%
30%
Colbun
Enel
34%
35%
Engie
Aes Andes
16%
Engie
Electroperú
6%
15%
Others
5%
15%
15%
10%
Others
OWNERSHIP (%)
50%
17%
23%
10%
Matte
Pension
Free
Angelini
Group
Funds
Float
Group
3.2
746
53
TWh
Generated
Suppliers
Clients
Energy
12.8
3.335
348
96
TWh
Generated
Suppliers
Clients
Clients with
Energy Solutions
Energy
Note: Figures as of Mar24 LTM.
2
1 Note: In terms of generation.
OUR 2030 STRATEGIC AGENDA
COLBUN AT A GLANCE
OUR VALUES
Lead
responsibly
Act consistently
Leave a positive footprint
Integrative
purpose
Care about people
Work with
passion
Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers
WE ADD
VALUE TO:
Core business
Expand our limits
New businesses
Asset
24/7 Renewable Customers
Energy
Growth and
Water
Green Hydrogen
Optimization
Energy
Solutions +
International
STRATEGIC
in the energy
Enabling
Diversification
PILLARS
transition
Transmission
•Efficiency and
•Growth
•Customer
•Loyalty and
•Chile, Peru+
•Desalination,
•Domestic market
Flexibility
centric
complement to
Other countries
conduction and
and export
•Large,
the value
•Proactive
industrial
APPROCHES
medium and
proposition
approach
treatment
small
customers
Commercial excellence
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition
Financing structure that
Personnel
Excellence in
New markets
and differentiating
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition
development regulatory management
capabilities development maximizes value creation
delivery model
and minimizes risks
HOW TO DO
Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)
IT?
Innovation
3
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES
SUSTAINABLE FINANCING
OUR LAST TWO ISSUANCES CORRESPOND TO SUSTAINABLE FINANCING,
CORRESPONDING TO 40% OF OUR TOTAL DEBT
GREEN BOND
HORIZONTE
DIEGO DE ALMAGRO
USED OF
WIND FARM
PV PLANT
PROCEEDS
73%
27%
AMOUNT
US$600 million
AVERAGE
10.4 YEARS
LIFE
INTEREST
3.15%
RATE
GREEN BANK LOAN
HORIZONTE
WIND FARM
100%
US$160 million
7.1 YEARS
7.16%
4
OUR MAIN ESG GOALS
WHERE WE STARTED, WHERE WE ARE, WHERE WE WANT TO BE
FOOTPRINT
INDICATORMETRICBASE LINE 20232030
Carbon Footprint
ton/MWh (% vs BL)
0.323 (2018)
0.257 (-20%)
0.194 (-40%)
Operational Water Footprint
m3/MWh (% vs BL)
0.304 (2018)
0.191 (-37%)
0.167 (-45%)
Waste Footprint (Ash Reuse)
%
61% (av. 2017-2020)
81%
98%
Clients, employees,
We have NPS1 goals for each of our stakeholders,
SAFETY STAKEHOLDERS
EQUITY &
- NPS: Net Promoter Score
- SFI: Serious and fatal injuries
communities, suppliersaiming to generate long-term relationships and investors
Women in total work force
%
18% (2018)
23%
30%
Women in leadership positions
%
14% (2020)
18%
25%
Incident reporting rate
Incidents N°/ Reports N°
-
0.9
0.5
Accident frequency rate
SFI2 Accidents N°/ Million
-
0.45
0.15
of hours
5
CARBON FOOTPRINT INICIATIVES
HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?
We have a commitment to be a carbon-neutral Company by 2050
INNOVATION AND RENEWABLE GROWTH
- Our goal is to build 4,000 MW of renewable energy projects
- Asset optimization
- Sustainable transportation
- Green hydrogen plant at Fenix and Nehuenco
POWER OPTIMIZATION AND EMISSIONS REDUCTION
- Internal energy consumption through RECs1
- Portfolio of certified emissions reduction projects2
- Events emissions neutralization
- Scope 3 management program
DECARBONIZATION AGREEMENTS AND POLICIES
- Decarbonization agreement
- Internal carbon price
1
RECs: Renewable Energy Certificates.
6
2
Note: Considers CERs (Certificated Emission Reductions) and VERs (Verified Emissions Reductions).
ENERGY EFFICIENCY INICIATIVES
HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?
COLBUN
- Energy certification systems in thermal units (Santa María, Candelaria y Nehuenco)
- Electromobility
CUSTOMERS
- Photovoltaic plants for self- consumption
- Energy certification systems
- Infrastructure for electromobility
Our propose is to deliver a secure and efficient energy supply to our customers and the
country
7
EFFICIENT WATER USES IN COLBUN
HOW DO WE USE WATER IN OUR POWER PLANTS?
Our power plants use water from different sources, depending on their location and
type of technology
Run-of-the-river
Hydroelectric Power
Plants
The surface water of a river is diverted to produce energy, with the commitment to restore the same volume and conditions of waterflow downstream .
Reservoir
Hydroelectric Power
Plants
The surface water utilized for electricity generation comes from reservoirs, and these resources are replenished within the same basin.
Thermal
Power Plants
Our thermal power plants rely on water for their cooling processes
- At Santa María and Fenix facilities, seawater serves as the primary source, which is returned to the sea post-cooling
Photovoltaic
Power Plants
We use water for washing panels at our solar farms
- We prioritize finding cleaning solutions that minimize water use
8
WATER FOOTPRINT INICIATIVES
HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?
We are committed to reduce freshwater withdrawal intensity per unit of energy generated and
consumption in non-operational activities by 40% by 2025
OPERATIONAL WATER
- Reverse Osmosis Plant in Nehuenco
- Innovative solutions to reduce our water extraction index per MWh
- Desalinated water in Peru, for cooling and consumption
NON OPERATIONAL WATER
- Low-consumptionlandscaping
- Irrigation with treated water
- Use of rainwater/atmospheric moisture for drinking water
- Blue Certificate for Los Pinos
9
BIODIVERSITY INICIATIVES
HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?
ASSES THE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT OF OUR PROJECTS
- Rincón del Sur: native forest conservation area, commitment to land use in perpetuity
- Threatened species monitoring
- Community monitoring
INCREASE AWARENESS OF ENDEMIC AND CONSERVATION-STATUS SPECIES
- New conservation areas
- Community beekeeping
- Bird watching
ENCOURAGE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PRACTIVES
1. Promoting the use of from certified forest material
We aim to comprehensively manage biodiversity throughout the life cycle of our plants and
projects, ensuring their responsible and sustainable operation
10
