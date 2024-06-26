CORPORATE PRESENTATION

ABOUT US

COLBUN AT A GLANCE

INSTALLED CAPACITY (%)

53%

41%

6%

Thermoelectric

Hydroelectric

Solar

MARKET SHARE1

Enel

Kallpa

19%

30%

Colbun

Enel

34%

35%

Engie

Aes Andes

16%

Engie

Electroperú

6%

15%

Others

5%

15%

15%

10%

Others

OWNERSHIP (%)

50%

17%

23%

10%

Matte

Pension

Free

Angelini

Group

Funds

Float

Group

3.2

746

53

TWh

Generated

Suppliers

Clients

Energy

12.8

3.335

348

96

TWh

Generated

Suppliers

Clients

Clients with

Energy Solutions

Energy

Note: Figures as of Mar24 LTM.

2

1 Note: In terms of generation.

OUR 2030 STRATEGIC AGENDA

COLBUN AT A GLANCE

OUR VALUES

Lead

responsibly

Act consistently

Leave a positive footprint

Integrative

purpose

Care about people

Work with

passion

Shareholders, Environment, Customers, Workers, Communities, Suppliers

WE ADD

VALUE TO:

Core business

Expand our limits

New businesses

Asset

24/7 Renewable Customers

Energy

Growth and

Water

Green Hydrogen

Optimization

Energy

Solutions +

International

STRATEGIC

in the energy

Enabling

Diversification

PILLARS

transition

Transmission

Efficiency and

Growth

Customer

Loyalty and

Chile, Peru+

Desalination,

Domestic market

Flexibility

centric

complement to

Other countries

conduction and

and export

Large,

the value

Proactive

industrial

APPROCHES

medium and

proposition

approach

treatment

small

customers

Commercial excellence

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

Financing structure that

Personnel

Excellence in

New markets

and differentiating

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

development regulatory management

capabilities development maximizes value creation

delivery model

and minimizes risks

HOW TO DO

Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)

IT?

Innovation

3

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES

SUSTAINABLE FINANCING

OUR LAST TWO ISSUANCES CORRESPOND TO SUSTAINABLE FINANCING,

CORRESPONDING TO 40% OF OUR TOTAL DEBT

GREEN BOND

HORIZONTE

DIEGO DE ALMAGRO

USED OF

WIND FARM

PV PLANT

PROCEEDS

73%

27%

AMOUNT

US$600 million

AVERAGE

10.4 YEARS

LIFE

INTEREST

3.15%

RATE

GREEN BANK LOAN

HORIZONTE

WIND FARM

100%

US$160 million

7.1 YEARS

7.16%

4

OUR MAIN ESG GOALS

WHERE WE STARTED, WHERE WE ARE, WHERE WE WANT TO BE

FOOTPRINT

INDICATORMETRICBASE LINE 20232030

Carbon Footprint

ton/MWh (% vs BL)

0.323 (2018)

0.257 (-20%)

0.194 (-40%)

Operational Water Footprint

m3/MWh (% vs BL)

0.304 (2018)

0.191 (-37%)

0.167 (-45%)

Waste Footprint (Ash Reuse)

%

61% (av. 2017-2020)

81%

98%

Clients, employees,

We have NPS1 goals for each of our stakeholders,

SAFETY STAKEHOLDERS

EQUITY &

  1. NPS: Net Promoter Score
  2. SFI: Serious and fatal injuries

communities, suppliersaiming to generate long-term relationships and investors

Women in total work force

%

18% (2018)

23%

30%

Women in leadership positions

%

14% (2020)

18%

25%

Incident reporting rate

Incidents N°/ Reports N°

-

0.9

0.5

Accident frequency rate

SFI2 Accidents N°/ Million

-

0.45

0.15

of hours

5

CARBON FOOTPRINT INICIATIVES

HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?

We have a commitment to be a carbon-neutral Company by 2050

INNOVATION AND RENEWABLE GROWTH

  1. Our goal is to build 4,000 MW of renewable energy projects
  2. Asset optimization
  3. Sustainable transportation
  4. Green hydrogen plant at Fenix and Nehuenco

POWER OPTIMIZATION AND EMISSIONS REDUCTION

  1. Internal energy consumption through RECs1
  2. Portfolio of certified emissions reduction projects2
  3. Events emissions neutralization
  4. Scope 3 management program

DECARBONIZATION AGREEMENTS AND POLICIES

  1. Decarbonization agreement
  2. Internal carbon price

1

RECs: Renewable Energy Certificates.

6

2

Note: Considers CERs (Certificated Emission Reductions) and VERs (Verified Emissions Reductions).

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INICIATIVES

HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?

COLBUN

  • Energy certification systems in thermal units (Santa María, Candelaria y Nehuenco)
  • Electromobility

CUSTOMERS

  • Photovoltaic plants for self- consumption
  • Energy certification systems
  • Infrastructure for electromobility

Our propose is to deliver a secure and efficient energy supply to our customers and the

country

7

EFFICIENT WATER USES IN COLBUN

HOW DO WE USE WATER IN OUR POWER PLANTS?

Our power plants use water from different sources, depending on their location and

type of technology

Run-of-the-river

Hydroelectric Power

Plants

The surface water of a river is diverted to produce energy, with the commitment to restore the same volume and conditions of waterflow downstream .

Reservoir

Hydroelectric Power

Plants

The surface water utilized for electricity generation comes from reservoirs, and these resources are replenished within the same basin.

Thermal

Power Plants

Our thermal power plants rely on water for their cooling processes

  • At Santa María and Fenix facilities, seawater serves as the primary source, which is returned to the sea post-cooling

Photovoltaic

Power Plants

We use water for washing panels at our solar farms

  • We prioritize finding cleaning solutions that minimize water use

8

WATER FOOTPRINT INICIATIVES

HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?

We are committed to reduce freshwater withdrawal intensity per unit of energy generated and

consumption in non-operational activities by 40% by 2025

OPERATIONAL WATER

  1. Reverse Osmosis Plant in Nehuenco
  2. Innovative solutions to reduce our water extraction index per MWh
  3. Desalinated water in Peru, for cooling and consumption

NON OPERATIONAL WATER

  1. Low-consumptionlandscaping
  2. Irrigation with treated water
  3. Use of rainwater/atmospheric moisture for drinking water
  4. Blue Certificate for Los Pinos

9

BIODIVERSITY INICIATIVES

HOW DO WE CREATE VALUE?

ASSES THE BIODIVERSITY IMPACT OF OUR PROJECTS

  1. Rincón del Sur: native forest conservation area, commitment to land use in perpetuity
  2. Threatened species monitoring
  3. Community monitoring

INCREASE AWARENESS OF ENDEMIC AND CONSERVATION-STATUS SPECIES

  1. New conservation areas
  2. Community beekeeping
  3. Bird watching

ENCOURAGE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PRACTIVES

1. Promoting the use of from certified forest material

We aim to comprehensively manage biodiversity throughout the life cycle of our plants and

projects, ensuring their responsible and sustainable operation

10

