Colbun SA is a Chile-based company engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity. The Company operates, through its affiliated companies, in the generation, transportation, transformation, distribution, supply or commercialization of electric power and management or operation of power plants. Its clients range from electric suppliers to manufacturing and mining companies. The Companyâs energy sources include Hydroelectricity and Thermoelectricity. The Company operates hydroelectric power plants and thermal power plants, which can run on petroleum and natural gas and coal. Its power plants and projects contribute energy to the Central Interconnected Grid (CIG). Its power stations are distributed throughout 4 basins and 4 regions of the southern central region of Chile. The Companyâs affiliated companies include, among others, Termoelectrica Antilhue SA and Empresa Electrica Industrial SA. It owns also power generation assets in Peru.