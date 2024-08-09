2Q24 RESULTS PRESENTATION
L a r r a í n V i a l
A u g u s t 2 0 2 4
AGENDA
1 CONDITIONSMARKET
2 AGENDASTRATEGIC
3 RESULTSFINANCIAL
UPDATE
AGENDA
1 CONDITIONSMARKET
2 AGENDASTRATEGIC
3 RESULTSFINANCIAL
UPDATE
MARKET CONDITIONS
UPDATE
INSTALLED CAPACITY
LTM GENERATION
GW
GWh
USMARGINAL$/MWh COST
DEMAND GROWTH
MARGINAL COST
12 months average %
US$/MWh
Alto Jahuel
SEN
35 GW + 5.0% y/y
SEIN
14 GW + 4.7% y/y
4%
17%
Hydro
38%
Coal
78,416
Gas and LNG
11%
Diesel
GWh
Wind
Solar
17%
13%
Others
5%
2% 4%
47%
Hydro
48,913
Natural Gas
Wind
GWh
Solar
42%
Coal & Others
8%
210
Cardones
6%
160
Puerto Montt
4%
110
2,5%
52
2%
60
36
0%
10
2023
2024
2023
2024
8%
210
Santa Rosa
6%
160
4%
110
2,3%
41
2%
60
0%
10
2023
2024
2023
2024
Note: All figures as of Jun24.
4
For more information about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes and System's decoupling slide 22 and 23.
MARKET CONDITIONS
HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE
ACCUMULATED RAINFALLS APR-JUL 2024 COMPARISON (mm)
COLBUN RESERVOIR LEVEL (m.a.s.l)
2023 2024 Max Min
199
MW
662
MW
249
MW
324
MW
172
MW
1,616(1)
MW
Aconcagua
Maule
Laja
Bío Bío
Chapo
Apr-JulApr-Jul
2023 Av.Year
+254mm +80mm
+272% +30%
-82mm-232mm
-5%-14%
+30mm +0mm
+2% +0%
-39mm-276mm
-2%-39%
189mm -493mm
+127% -22%
436
426
AprMayJunJul
HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)
4
SEN 2023
SEN 2024
3,5
Colbun 2023
Colbun 2024
3
2,5
2
1,5
1
0,5
0
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
TOTAL (TWh)
Apr-Jul
Apr-Jul
Var (%)
2023
2024
SEN
6.3
8.2
30%
.
Note: All figures as of Jul24.
1 Note: Also considers Carena hydroelectric plant with an installed capacity of 10 MW. For more details about Colbun's hydrological conditions go to Annexes slide 24.
COLBUN
2.0
2.3
15%
5
MARKET CONDITIONS
HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE
SNOW PRESCENCE EVOLUTION 2023
SNOW PRESCENCE 2024
AUGUST 2, 2023
OCTOBER 4, 2023
JULY 29, 2024
6
AGENDA
1 CONDITIONSMARKET
2 AGENDASTRATEGIC
3 RESULTSFINANCIAL
UPDATE
STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE
WE TRANSFORM ENERGY, IN BALANCE WITH THE PLANET, TO BOOST YOUR PROJECTS AND DREAMS
WE ADD VALUE
Shareholders,
Environment,
Customers,
Workers,
Communities,
Suppliers
TO:
STRATEGIC
PILLARS
Core business
Expand our limits
New businesses
Asset
24/7 Renewable
Customers
Energy Solutions +
Growth and
Water
Green Hydrogen
Optimization
Energy
Enabling
International
in the energy
Transmission
Diversification
transition
•Efficiency and
•Growth
•Customer centric
•Loyalty and
•Chile, Peru+ Other
•Desalination,
•Domestic market and
Flexibility
•Large, medium
complement to the
countries
conduction and
export
and small
value proposition
•Proactive approach
industrial treatment
customers
APPROCHES
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition
HOW TO DO
IT?
Commercial excellence and
Personnel
Excellence in
New markets
Financing structure that
differentiating delivery model
development
Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition
maximizes value creation and
regulatory management
capabilities development
minimizes risks
Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)
Innovation
For information about Colbun's Strategic Agenda go to Annexes slide 25 to 29.
8
STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE
ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS
1
LNG (ADP) (1) - firm
COLBUN'S PPAS BACKED BY ITS OWN
GENERATION (TWh) (2)
supply contract
For up to 1 combined cycle
11.6
11.9
Gas
during the first half of the
10.9
10.9
10.3
year
9.8
Coal
FLEXIBLE GAS
2
Argentine NG - firm
Wind
CONTRACTS
supply contracts
Solar
For up to 1 combined cycle
Hydro
until Dec24
Regulated PPAs
3
Unregulated PPAs
Gas purchases in the spot
market
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023 2Q24 LTM
In case of dry conditions
1
Note: Annual Delivery Program (ADP).
2
Note: Considers energy purchases from third parties.
9
STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE
COMMERCIAL STRATE
1. PPAs PROFILE1
TWh
15
12
9
6
3
0
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
Mining
Forestry
Others
Regulated
2. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION
3. ENERGY SERVICES
8
YEARS
Average life
690
GWh
85
GWh 46
1,391
972 GWh GWh
79
62
4,490 GWh
92
7,772 GWh
107
N° of Clients
Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification
Energy Management Systems
Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services
Utility Bill Management
Distributed PV Energy
x47
x19
x12
x10
x2
12
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023
Note: All figures as of Jun24.
1 Note: Industries participation in terms of physical sales. Figures doesn't
Real State Electrification
Electromobility
consider ILAP PPAs.
x1
x1
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Colbún SA published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:20:46 UTC.