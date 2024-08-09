2Q24 RESULTS PRESENTATION

L a r r a í n V i a l

A u g u s t 2 0 2 4

AGENDA

1 CONDITIONSMARKET

2 AGENDASTRATEGIC

3 RESULTSFINANCIAL

UPDATE

AGENDA

1 CONDITIONSMARKET

2 AGENDASTRATEGIC

3 RESULTSFINANCIAL

UPDATE

MARKET CONDITIONS

UPDATE

INSTALLED CAPACITY

LTM GENERATION

GW

GWh

USMARGINAL$/MWh COST

DEMAND GROWTH

MARGINAL COST

12 months average %

US$/MWh

Alto Jahuel

SEN

35 GW + 5.0% y/y

SEIN

14 GW + 4.7% y/y

4%

17%

Hydro

38%

Coal

78,416

Gas and LNG

11%

Diesel

GWh

Wind

Solar

17%

13%

Others

5%

2% 4%

47%

Hydro

48,913

Natural Gas

Wind

GWh

Solar

42%

Coal & Others

8%

210

Cardones

6%

160

Puerto Montt

4%

110

2,5%

52

2%

60

36

0%

10

2023

2024

2023

2024

8%

210

Santa Rosa

6%

160

4%

110

2,3%

41

2%

60

0%

10

2023

2024

2023

2024

Note: All figures as of Jun24.

4

For more information about fossil fuel prices go to Annexes and System's decoupling slide 22 and 23.

MARKET CONDITIONS

HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE

ACCUMULATED RAINFALLS APR-JUL 2024 COMPARISON (mm)

COLBUN RESERVOIR LEVEL (m.a.s.l)

2023 2024 Max Min

199

MW

662

MW

249

MW

324

MW

172

MW

1,616(1)

MW

Aconcagua

Maule

Laja

Bío Bío

Chapo

Apr-JulApr-Jul

2023 Av.Year

+254mm +80mm

+272% +30%

-82mm-232mm

-5%-14%

+30mm +0mm

+2% +0%

-39mm-276mm

-2%-39%

189mm -493mm

+127% -22%

436

426

AprMayJunJul

HYDROELECTRIC GENERATION (TWh)

4

SEN 2023

SEN 2024

3,5

Colbun 2023

Colbun 2024

3

2,5

2

1,5

1

0,5

0

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

TOTAL (TWh)

Apr-Jul

Apr-Jul

Var (%)

2023

2024

SEN

6.3

8.2

30%

.

Note: All figures as of Jul24.

1 Note: Also considers Carena hydroelectric plant with an installed capacity of 10 MW. For more details about Colbun's hydrological conditions go to Annexes slide 24.

COLBUN

2.0

2.3

15%

5

MARKET CONDITIONS

HYDROLOGICAL CONDITIONS IN CHILE

SNOW PRESCENCE EVOLUTION 2023

SNOW PRESCENCE 2024

AUGUST 2, 2023

OCTOBER 4, 2023

JULY 29, 2024

6

AGENDA

1 CONDITIONSMARKET

2 AGENDASTRATEGIC

3 RESULTSFINANCIAL

UPDATE

STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE

WE TRANSFORM ENERGY, IN BALANCE WITH THE PLANET, TO BOOST YOUR PROJECTS AND DREAMS

WE ADD VALUE

Shareholders,

Environment,

Customers,

Workers,

Communities,

Suppliers

TO:

STRATEGIC

PILLARS

Core business

Expand our limits

New businesses

Asset

24/7 Renewable

Customers

Energy Solutions +

Growth and

Water

Green Hydrogen

Optimization

Energy

Enabling

International

in the energy

Transmission

Diversification

transition

Efficiency and

Growth

Customer centric

Loyalty and

Chile, Peru+ Other

Desalination,

Domestic market and

Flexibility

Large, medium

complement to the

countries

conduction and

export

and small

value proposition

Proactive approach

industrial treatment

customers

APPROCHES

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

HOW TO DO

IT?

Commercial excellence and

Personnel

Excellence in

New markets

Financing structure that

differentiating delivery model

development

Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition

maximizes value creation and

regulatory management

capabilities development

minimizes risks

Long-term Sustainable Business Development (ESG)

Innovation

For information about Colbun's Strategic Agenda go to Annexes slide 25 to 29.

8

STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE

ENHACING OUR CORE BUSINESS

1

LNG (ADP) (1) - firm

COLBUN'S PPAS BACKED BY ITS OWN

GENERATION (TWh) (2)

supply contract

For up to 1 combined cycle

11.6

11.9

Gas

during the first half of the

10.9

10.9

10.3

year

9.8

Coal

FLEXIBLE GAS

2

Argentine NG - firm

Wind

CONTRACTS

supply contracts

Solar

For up to 1 combined cycle

Hydro

until Dec24

Regulated PPAs

3

Unregulated PPAs

Gas purchases in the spot

market

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023 2Q24 LTM

In case of dry conditions

1

Note: Annual Delivery Program (ADP).

2

Note: Considers energy purchases from third parties.

9

STRATEGIC AGENDA UPDATE

COMMERCIAL STRATE

1. PPAs PROFILE1

TWh

15

12

9

6

3

0

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

Mining

Forestry

Others

Regulated

2. RENEWABLE CERTIFICATES EVOLUTION

3. ENERGY SERVICES

8

YEARS

Average life

690

GWh

85

GWh 46

1,391

972 GWh GWh

79

62

4,490 GWh

92

7,772 GWh

107

N° of Clients

Real Estate's Energy Efficiency Advisory & Certification

Energy Management Systems

Energy Monitoring & Controlling Services

Utility Bill Management

Distributed PV Energy

x47

x19

x12

x10

x2

12

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023

Note: All figures as of Jun24.

1 Note: Industries participation in terms of physical sales. Figures doesn't

Real State Electrification

Electromobility

consider ILAP PPAs.

x1

x1

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Colbún SA published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 23:20:46 UTC.