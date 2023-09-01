Colefax Group plc is a designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpaper. The Company is engaged in the interior decorating business. The principal activities of the Company are the design, marketing, distribution and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, related products, and upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and overseas and the sale of antiques, interior and architectural design, project management, decorating and furnishing for private and commercial clients. It operates through two segments: Product division and Decorating division. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, United States, Europe, and the Rest of the World. It sells its products under various brand names, such as Colefax and Fowler, Cowtan and Tout, Jane Churchill, Larsen, and Manuel Canovas. Its fabric and wallpaper are sold in over 50 countries worldwide. It sells direct to trade customers using a combination of trade showrooms and regional sales representative.

Sector Home Furnishings