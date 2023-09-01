Colefax Group PLC - London-based designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers - Launches tender offer, to be run by Peel Hunt to purchase up to 14% of the company's issued share capital. Grants a put option to Peel Hunt under which it may require the company to purchase at the tender price the shares purchased by Peel Hunt pursuant to the tender offer. Shares that are purchased from Peel Hunt by the company will be cancelled. The tender offer is being made at the lower of: 700 pence per share; or 105% of the average closing mid-market price per share over the five business says preceding the announcement date.
Current stock price: 770 pence
12-month change: down 2.5%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
