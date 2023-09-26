(Correcting that the share sales were by four directors and their partners.)

Colefax Group PLC - London-based designer and distributor of furnishing fabrics and wallpapers - Four directors and their partners, including Chair & Chief Executive David Green, sell a total of 217,742 shares at 700 pence each, worth GBP1.5 million, on Friday as part of the company's tender offer. Colefax purchases 1.0 million shares in total under the tender offer, which it launched at the start of the month, spending GBP7.1 million in total. The offer is for up to 14% of the company's share capital, and repurchased shares will be cancelled. Green sells 183,873.

Current stock price: 733.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.2%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

