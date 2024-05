Colegios Peruanos SA is a Peru-based company engaged in the provision of education services. The Company focuses on the development of private education institutions under the Innova Schools brand name. The Company offers preschool, primary and secondary education programs. Its teaching methodology aims at blended learning, which comprises individual and group classes. The Company's education units are located in a number of Peruvian cities, such as Arequipa, Chiclayo, Chincha, Ica, Huancayo, Lima, Piura and Tacna. The Company’s subsidiaries include Corporacion Artilleros SAC.