  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coles Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:15 2023-02-20 am EST
18.30 AUD   +0.33%
Aussie supermarkets set to capitalise on high inflation, but softer demand ahead

02/19/2023 | 11:38pm EST
An employee of Bunnings walks down an aisle at a store in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australian supermarkets will reap bigger profits in fiscal 2023 half-year due to decades-high inflation and increased savings, but analysts warned of a rough second-half as households reel from mounting expenses due to higher cost of living.

Top supermarket chains Woolworths Group and Coles Group will likely see growth in their half-year profit, according to analyst estimates, helped by higher shelf prices and lower COVID-19 related costs.

Australian households face higher grocery and energy bills due to global inflationary pressures, while budgets are further squeezed by higher mortgage payments because of the central bank's rate hikes aiming to quell inflation.

The hikes have added A$900 a month in repayments to the average A$500,000 mortgage, according to an estimate.

"There's a bit of a disconnect between confidence and reality at the moment - the confidence levels are low, but people are still spending. So I think outlook statements will be cautious" said Matthew Haupt, a lead portfolio manager whose WAM Leaders fund has holdings in Woolworths and Coles.

Haupt said high household savings after the government handed out stimulus checks during the pandemic has kept Australians spending despite higher prices, but once rates peak and mortgage payments top out, retailer top-lines may shrink.

Woolworths said food prices over the September quarter rose 7.3%, while Coles reported a 7.1% rise. Australia reported headline inflation of 7.8% in the December quarter, a 33-year high.

A return to in-store shopping is also expected to improve margins, according to analysts at Macquarie, as in-store margins are usually better than online. Analysts at Citi also expect benefits from selling prices rising faster than cost bases.

As spending power reduces over the second-half, electronics retailers were seen feeling the pinch disproportionately, as later confirmed by JB Hi-Fi reporting slower sales growth and flagging an "uncertain period" ahead.

"We are concerned that the rising cost of living, fixed rate mortgage roll-offs and normalising service consumption erode consumer discretionary spending in the second half of calendar 2023," analysts at Macquarie said.

Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers' main earner, Bunnings, reported only a slight pickup in profit and Wesfarmers relied on a recovery in Kmart, which was under lockdown in the previous period, for profit growth.

Coles and Woolworths are expected to report half-yearly earnings on February 21 and 22, respectively.

Brokerage estimates:

1H23 estimates Woolworths Coles

Macquarie A$842 million A$568 million

Goldman Sachs A$893 million A$542 million

UBS A$871 million A$555.2 million

Jefferies A$881 million A$584 million

Average A$871.75 million A$562.3 million

1H22 reported A$676 million A$549 million

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

By Harshita Swaminathan


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.6893 Delayed Quote.0.73%
COLES GROUP LIMITED 0.33% 18.3 Delayed Quote.9.09%
JB HI-FI LIMITED 0.99% 45.98 Delayed Quote.8.53%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.92% 190.73 Delayed Quote.13.20%
WAM LEADERS LIMITED 1.59% 1.595 Delayed Quote.7.17%
WESFARMERS LIMITED 0.28% 50.35 Delayed Quote.11.28%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED 0.30% 36.8 Delayed Quote.9.33%
Financials
Sales 2023 40 779 M 27 938 M 27 938 M
Net income 2023 1 067 M 731 M 731 M
Net Debt 2023 9 152 M 6 271 M 6 271 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,0x
Yield 2023 3,58%
Capitalization 24 317 M 16 660 M 16 660 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart COLES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 18,24 AUD
Average target price 17,56 AUD
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sharbel Raymond Elias Chief Financial & Property Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
John Cox Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED9.09%16 660
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.7.47%39 977
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.87%27 745
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-1.33%19 346
CARREFOUR16.05%14 140
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A.0.59%13 603