Australia's Coles first-half profit dips as COVID-related costs soar

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest supermarket
chain Coles Group on Tuesday reported a 2% drop in
first-half of fiscal 2022 profit, as pandemic-induced costs
offset earnings from consumers stocking up on essentials during
Omicron-driven COVID-19 lockdowns.
Coles and larger rival Woolworths have banked on
demand from shoppers confined to their homes as they bought
everything from groceries to toilet paper in bulk, but have
borne extra expenses due to disruptions caused by lockdowns.
The company recorded COVID-19 related costs of A$150 million
for the first half of the year, up A$45 million from a year
earlier.
The company, which operates more than 800 stores in
Australia, said half-year net profit after tax was A$549 million
($394.84 million), compared with A$560 million a year ago.
Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents
per share, in-line with the payout last year.
($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)
