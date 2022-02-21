Australia's Coles flags inflation as cost controls limit H1 profit dip

SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd
said December half profit fell in line with analysts'
forecasts as cost controls offset COVID-19 disruptions, adding
that an explosion of household savings would enable people to
keep shopping despite inflation.
The first-half result suggests the No. 2 supermarket chain
outperformed larger rival Woolworths Group Ltd at a
time when many staff have had to isolate and supply chain
pressures have left shelves understocked with elevated prices on
some products. Coles shares jumped 4%.
Coles and Woolworths, which collectively sell about
two-thirds of Australian groceries, benefited initially from a
rush of "pantry loading" as pandemic-related restrictions
prompted people to spend more time at home.
But they are also among Australia's biggest employers and
rising COVID-19 case numbers saw high numbers of frontline,
warehouse and delivery staff forced to isolate, driving up costs
and limiting the ability to restock shelves.
For Coles, net profit dipped 2% to A$549 million in the six
months, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts and including
costs associated with an automated distribution system it is
building. Pre-tax profit from supermarkets, where it makes most
of its money, declined 0.8%, while profit from liquor and
service stations fell more.
"Coles seems to have managed a difficult trading period well
relative to Woolworths," said Barrenjoey analysts in a client
note, which noted that Woolworths had previously flagged a
larger decline in grocery sales for the same period.
Shares of Coles hit their highest intraday level in six
weeks, while the broader Australian market fell 1%.
Shares of Woolworths, which reports first-half results on
Wednesday, were up 1.7% by mid-session.
Coles CEO said shelf prices of some products, like red meat,
were heightened, but prices of other items like apples and
avocados were unusually low because of favourable growing
conditions.
"We have seen further cost price pressure coming through in
the early part of this half and we expect that to continue,
based on both local and global input prices and various supply
chain costs including the cost of oil", he said on an analyst
call.
"I would expect own-brand penetration to continue to
increase for those who are looking for value, but equally we
should recognise that there's more than A$100 billion in
consumer bank accounts than there was pre-Covid."
Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents
per share, in-line with last year.
