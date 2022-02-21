Australia's Coles profit beats forecasts as cost control pays off

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australia's second-largest supermarket
chain Coles Group on Tuesday posted
better-than-expected first-half profit, as it controlled
pandemic costs and its earnings were boosted by lockdown-induced
consumer spending.
Its shares rose 2% to A$17.05 in early trading, as it also
said its expenses had moderated lately after it shelled out A$30
million ($21.6 million) in COVID-19 costs in January.
Coles and larger rival Woolworths have banked on
demand from shoppers confined to their homes as they bought
everything from groceries to toilet paper in bulk, but have
borne extra expenses due to disruptions caused by lockdowns.
Coles' Supermarkets business, its biggest earnings
contributor, saw comparable sales grow 1.5% in the half, as
curbs in New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and
Victoria elevated demand and margins.
"As Omicron spread through the community in the early part
of January, Supermarkets sales were elevated before moderating
later in the month," it said.
The company, which operates more than 800 stores in
Australia, said half-year net profit after tax fell 2% to A$549
million ($394.8 million), but beat an estimate of A$517 million
from Jefferies, which called it "a solid, clean result".
Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents
per share, in-line with last year.
It said lockdowns in Melbourne had delayed construction of
its customer fulfilment centre in the city by a year and it was
now expected to open in fiscal 2024.
While COVID-related costs jumped A$45 million in the half,
it said that expenses had now moderated, but trimmed its annual
capital expenditure forecast due to construction delays.
It now expects to spend between A$1 billion and A$1.2
billion, compared with A$1.2 billion to A$1.4 billion forecast
earlier.
($1 = 1.3904 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by
Aurora Ellis and Sam Holmes)