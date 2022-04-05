Log in
  5. Coles Group Limited
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/05 02:10:47 am EDT
18.08 AUD   +1.01%
06:16aAustralia's Wesfarmers sells minority stake in Coles Group
RE
04/04COLES : Application for quotation of securities - COL
PU
03/21COLES : Update - Dividend/Distribution - COL
PU
Australia's Wesfarmers sells minority stake in Coles Group

04/05/2022 | 06:16am EDT
The Coles (main Wesfarmers brand) logo is seen on a facade of a Coles supermarket in Sydney

(Reuters) - Australian retail conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd late on Tuesday said it sold 2.1% interest in supermarket chain Coles Group, but did not disclose the total worth of the divestment.

Local media reports https://www.afr.com/street-talk/wesfarmers-dumps-500m-coles-stake-barrenjoey-nabs-trade-20220405-p5ab0t price the deal at A$17.75 per share, a 1.8% discount to its last close, valuing the transaction at A$500 million ($381.55 million).

Reuters could not independently verify the offer value, and Wesfarmers did not immediately respond to a clarification request.

Wesfarmers, which had spun off Coles in late 2018 https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/our-businesses/coles/coles-demerger, still retains its position as one of the top shareholders in Australia's no. 2 supermarket chain with a 2.8% stake https://www.wesfarmers.com.au/util/news-media/article/2022/04/05/wesfarmers-sells-2.1-per-cent-of-coles.

($1 = 1.3104 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
