Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Coles Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia's bumper earnings get Delta reality check

09/02/2021 | 11:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A boat navigates Darling Harbour past the Central Business District waterfront in Sydney

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An Australian earnings season bonanza for shareholders has masked a more uncertain outlook for the corporate sector as the Delta COVID variant threatens to tip an economy that was surging only months ago back into its second recession in as many years.

Australian-listed companies delivered a record A$38 billion ($28 billion) in promised dividends to investors in the season that ended this week, driven by banks and mining companies.

However, when it came to the corporate outlook, companies had much less cheer to offer.

"Companies really pulled back on giving outlook statements given the uncertainties," said Brad Potter, the head of Australian Equities at Tyndall Asset Management.

"I think the resilience of the economy has been amazing but given the situation that we're in, I don't think anyone is particularly bullish."

Earnings reported by Australia's top 200 companies in August for the 2021 year came in slightly above expectations, Eikon data shows, even as COVID-19 threw most of the country into lockdown.

However, with the Delta variant and declines in commodity prices from record highs threatening to tip the economy into a recession, buy-side analysts and investors have downgraded earnings and dividend forecasts.

Following a whopping 37% increase in aggregate reported earnings by the 156 companies covered by Citigroup in fiscal 2021, the broker cut its forecast for fiscal 2022 by 2.9% to A$124 billion.

That included a cut of about 5% for the banking sector, due to soft core earnings prospects and about 4% for mining companies, driven by sharp falls in iron ore prices. [IRONORE/]

Dividend consensus expectations for the year also fell by about 3.1%, according to JPMorgan.

"It does seem that the upward revision momentum in the near term has slowed down," Credit Suisse portfolio manager Mike Jenneke said.

That would still leave a very robust expectation of 16% growth in earnings by Citi this fiscal year, as vaccination rates amongst 25 million Australians increase, and pent-up demand drives an earnings rebound in the second half, particularly in the financials, materials and consumer discretionary sectors.

By comparison, Reuters data showed profits at U.S. firms are estimated to decline 7.2% in the third quarter, after rising 12.4% in the second quarter.

On a calendar year basis, global earnings are expected to grow 8% in 2022, after a 46% jump in 2021, according to Credit Suisse.

In Australia, over A$18 billion worth of share buybacks have been announced on top of the 80% jump in dividends declared during the reporting season, while record M&A is expected to deliver an extra windfall.

"There's a whole lot of cash that is going to be hitting investor's bank accounts over the next few months from those dividends," said Hugh Dive, Atlas Funds Management Chief Investment Officer.

"Looking ahead is a bit uncertain, even for the companies that have done very well and are tracking very strong numbers, it's going to be difficult for them to keep going."

Diagnostics firm Sonic Healthcare, whose profit more than doubled to A$1.3 billion, declined to provide earnings guidance saying the pandemic had the "potential to cause fluctuations in both COVID-19 testing revenues and the base business".

Others withholding explicit earnings guidance included hospital owner Ramsay Healthcare, retailer Coles Group and waste management firm Cleanaway Waste Management.

($1 = 1.3541 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Paulina Duran


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.75% 2.69 End-of-day quote.14.47%
COLES GROUP LIMITED -1.27% 17.86 End-of-day quote.-1.54%
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED -0.14% 43.24 End-of-day quote.34.49%
All news about COLES GROUP LIMITED
09/02Australia's bumper earnings get Delta reality check
RE
08/26Australia's Online Retail Sales Growth Slows in July as Victoria Lags, NAB Sa..
MT
08/25Australia's Woolworths announces $1.5 bln buyback as annual profit jumps
RE
08/17COLES : Australia's Coles posts profit jump, warns of pandemic 'volatility'
RE
08/17Coles Group Limited Reports Group Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 27..
CI
08/17Coles Group Limited Declares Fully-Franked Final Dividend, Payable on 28 Sept..
CI
08/17Coles Annual Profit Rises 2.8% --Update
DJ
08/17Coles Annual Profit Rises 2.8%
DJ
08/03Australia shares track Wall Street higher, miners boost
RE
07/28Australian Primary Hemp Reports 133% Revenue Growth in Fiscal Q4
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLES GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 39 520 M 29 264 M 29 264 M
Net income 2022 1 008 M 746 M 746 M
Net Debt 2022 9 603 M 7 111 M 7 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 23 824 M 17 634 M 17 641 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart COLES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 17,86 AUD
Average target price 17,77 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED-1.54%17 773
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.00%43 361
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.73%39 614
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED43.60%35 221
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-6.48%23 742
KESKO OYJ65.26%15 768