COLES GROUP LIMITED    COL   AU0000030678

COLES GROUP LIMITED

(COL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
17.21 AUD   +0.58%
06:03pCOLES : 1Q Supermarket Sales Rise 10% Amid Pandemic
DJ
10/22COLES GROUP LIMITED : quaterly sales release
08/26Australian banks use bloated cash balances to reduce debt
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Coles : 1Q Supermarket Sales Rise 10% Amid Pandemic

10/27/2020 | 06:03pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd. said sales grew in the fiscal first quarter as consumers continued to spend more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coles said overall sales across supermarkets, liquor stores and convenience stores grew more than 10% to 9.6 billion Australian dollars (US$6.8 billion). The supermarket division constituted the bulk of sales, at roughly A$8.5 billion, and posted nearly 10% growth. Convenience store sales grew about 10% and liquor sales lifted about 17%.

Comparable sales growth was roughly the same as overall sales growth across the three businesses.

Online sales surged, with supermarket online sales up 57% and liquor online sales up 80% in the quarter, which ran from June 29 to Sept. 27.

"As we head into summer and Christmas, Coles is ready to play an inspiring part in lowering the cost of the many smaller celebrations that will take place as Australians reunite with their friends and family," Chief Executive Steven Cain said.

"As we enter a new Covid normal, Coles will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our customers and team members throughout our store network and supply chain," he added.

During the quarter, Coles said it launched more private-label products, implemented a refreshed liquor strategy, worked on its digital transformation toward more personal marketing and rolled out paperless operations to digitize entry and exiting of distribution centers.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1802ET


Financials
Sales 2021 38 905 M 27 743 M 27 743 M
Net income 2021 1 004 M 716 M 716 M
Net Debt 2021 9 299 M 6 631 M 6 631 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 3,62%
Capitalization 22 957 M 16 401 M 16 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,83x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 118 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart COLES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coles Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 19,01 AUD
Last Close Price 17,21 AUD
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
James Philip Graham Chairman
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
Roger Sniezek Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED15.97%16 258
WALMART INC.19.62%402 846
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.3.40%36 289
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.51%28 660
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-7.09%24 422
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED16.64%18 786
