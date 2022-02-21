Coles 1st Half Net Profit Slips, But Maintains Dividend

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd. said net profit slipped slightly in the fiscal first half but maintained its interim dividend from a year earlier.

The company said net profit in the half-year ended on Jan. 2 was 549 million Australian dollars (US$395 million), down 2%. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, fell by 4.4% to A$975 million. Revenue, however, rose 1% to A$20.8 billion.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents per share, the same as the prior corresponding period.

Coles said supermarket sales were elevated in the fiscal first quarter and the early part of the fiscal second quarter, largely due to lockdowns forcing consumers to stay at home. Liquor sales were also elevated in the half, Coles said.

Reduced traffic, however, impacted fuel commissions and convenience store sales, it said.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-22 1654ET