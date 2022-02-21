Log in
COLES GROUP LIMITED

Coles 1st Half Net Profit Slips, But Maintains Dividend

02/21/2022
By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd. said net profit slipped slightly in the fiscal first half but maintained its interim dividend from a year earlier.

The company said net profit in the half-year ended on Jan. 2 was 549 million Australian dollars (US$395 million), down 2%. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, fell by 4.4% to A$975 million. Revenue, however, rose 1% to A$20.8 billion.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents per share, the same as the prior corresponding period.

Coles said supermarket sales were elevated in the fiscal first quarter and the early part of the fiscal second quarter, largely due to lockdowns forcing consumers to stay at home. Liquor sales were also elevated in the half, Coles said.

Reduced traffic, however, impacted fuel commissions and convenience store sales, it said.


Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com


Financials
Sales 2022 39 564 M 28 523 M 28 523 M
Net income 2022 983 M 709 M 709 M
Net Debt 2022 9 322 M 6 721 M 6 721 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 22 352 M 16 114 M 16 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 120 000
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 16,74 AUD
Average target price 17,97 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Cain Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Leah Weckert Chief Financial Officer
James Philip Graham Chairman
John Cox Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Swindells Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLES GROUP LIMITED-6.69%15 862
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.70%43 706
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.81%35 342
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.80%21 563
CARREFOUR12.88%15 791
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-3.91%14 164