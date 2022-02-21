Coles 1st Half Net Profit Slips, But Maintains Dividend - Update

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian grocer Coles Group Ltd. said net profit slipped slightly in the fiscal first half but maintained its interim dividend from a year earlier.

The company said net profit in the half-year ended on Jan. 2 was 549 million Australian dollars (US$395 million), down 2%. Earnings before interest and tax, or Ebit, fell by 4.4% to A$975 million. Revenue, however, rose 1% to A$20.8 billion.

Coles declared an interim dividend of 33 Australian cents per share, the same as the prior corresponding period.

Coles said supermarket sales were elevated in the fiscal first quarter and the early part of the fiscal second quarter, largely due to lockdowns forcing consumers to stay at home. Liquor sales were also elevated in the half, Coles said.

Reduced traffic, however, impacted fuel commissions and convenience store sales, it said.

Coles said that in the fiscal second quarter, supermarket comparable sales grew 1.6% and liquor comparable sales grew 2.1%, but comparable sales in its express convenience-store unit fell 5.6%.

Looking ahead into the fiscal second half, Coles said supermarket sales were elevated in January before moderating later in the month. It added there had been significant variation in sales performance across the country as a result of Covid-19.

It said the current operating environment is still uncertain, but that the large number of coronavirus-related isolations in January had moderated in February. It said Covid-19 costs were about A$30 million in January.

Coles also said Covid-19, including construction delays, have impacted its capital-expenditure program. It now expects capital expenditure in the current fiscal year to be between A$1 billion and A$1.2 billion, down from the previous estimate of A$1.2 billion to A$1.4 billion.

The company added that it is preparing a defense against a court case from the Fair Work Ombudsman related to salary underpayments, and that the outcome is still uncertain. The case alleges that Coles owes another A$108 million to more than 7,600 staff members. Coles says it has already paid or provisioned A$25 million following its own review into the issue.

